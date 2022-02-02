Geneseo gymnasts reach podium at Upstate Eight Conference Final

Michelle Pischke

The Geneseo gymnastics team ended their regular season on Saturday Jan 29th at the Upstate Eight Conference Final at Lombard East High School. Several Geneseo gymnasts reached the all-conference podium in both the varsity and junior varsity competition. The team showed their perseverance after the floor came apart and had to be rebuilt delaying the start of their event by 35 minutes. Coach Chris Ward was quick to compliment her team for their patience and ability to overcome this adversity; following this long wait, the girls were able to come out and put together very solid floor performances.

The varsity team of Amelia Henkhaus, Alexa Jolly, Reagan Lommell, Jaelynn McCann, and Addison Pischke combined for a team score of 125.55 to place fifth. Junior Addison Pischke led the varsity team with an all-around score of 32.65. Pischke reached the all-conference podium in the all-around (6th) and beam (8th). McCann (31.05) had her highest finish on beam for 12th. Jolly (30.4) was 15th on both vault and floor. Lommell (29.85) was 20th on beam. Henkhaus (29.65) was 16th on beam. Ward complimented the performance of McCann stepping into a varsity role following teammates injuries/absences. “(McCann) has done a nice job improving the difficulty in her routines.”

In the junior varsity competition, freshman Keely Roberts (29.45) led the team with a 4th place all-around finish. Sophomore Brooke Boone joined her teammate on the podium for 5th (29.35). Roberts was 5th on bars, 7th on floor, and 8th on beam. Boone was 2nd on floor and 8th on bars. Junior Jordyn Sedlock was the final gymnast to reach the podium finishing 5th on floor. Clara Huddleston (25.8) had her highest finish on vault (13th). Mallory Setser finished her high school career with a 17th place finish on bars. Skylar Wainscott was 20th on beam. The junior varsity team finished 4th with 110.55 team points.

The talented Oswego Co-op team took home first place honors in both the varsity and junior varsity team competitions. At the end of the day, Ward was pleased with her teams’ performances and placings. She noted her team’s attitude and stating they “never give up”; she feels girls are truly “grateful for their sport” of gymnastics. The varsity team will begin its post-season traveling to Hinsdale Central on Monday for the IHSA regional competition.