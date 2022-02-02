Geneseo Lady Leafs Pink Zone event a success

Claudia Loucks

GENESEO VS. STERLING -

The 2022 Pink Zone Night was a win for the Lady Leafs in their game against Sterling and a win for local breast cancer support groups.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “The Lady Leafs had a great win on their home court Thursday night over Sterling, 64-16. However, the bigger win was raising $4,300 for the 3D local breast cancer support group and $200 for our own teacher, John Versluys!”

“Pink Zone is my favorite game of the year because we do something so much more than basketball,” he said. “We had a really big crowd and we raised a ton of money.”

Kammie Ludwig and Annie Wirth led the Lady Leafs in scoring.

GENESEO VS. ROCK ISLAND –

The Lady Leafs continue to lead in Western Big 6 Conference play, but the loss to Rock Island on Saturday, Jan. 29, put an end to the team’s winning streak of 36 in a row, which is 15th on the IHSA’s all-time list.

Geneseo traveled to Rock Island in a matchup of the two top WB6 teams which resulted in a final score of 52-41, which was Geneseo’s first loss of the season.

The Lady Rocks took control early in the game and frustrated the Lady Leafs the entire afternoon.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “Rock’s zone defense bothered the Leafs and Rocky was constantly tipping balls disrupting the Lady Leafs offense. The Leafs did not play their game and Rock dominated the game.” Geneseo holds on to a one-game lead in the conference with three games remaining.