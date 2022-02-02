Orion boys basketball endure difficulty

Mindy Carls

Raining down 12 triples, Rockridge defeated Orion 65-37 in varsity boys basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Edgington.

The Rockets outscored the Chargers 18-7 in the first period. Orion clawed back some of margin with a 14-12 edge in the second. Leading 39-21 at halftime, the Rockets exploded with 26 points in the third. The Chargers put in five.

In the fourth, Orion scored 11 to nine for the hosts.

Charger Chance Stropes led all scorers with 22. Cole Kimball added seven; Trey Erdmann, four, and Elijah Soukup and Alex Edwards, two each.

Orion had two triples, one by Kimball and one by Stropes.

At the free-throw line, Orion shot 9-for-13. Erdmann was 2-for-2 and Stropes 7-for-8. Rockridge was 1-for-3.

The Chargers were whistled for 11 fouls and the Rockets for 12.

Monmouth-Roseville defeated Orion 52-39 on Monday, Jan. 24, in Orion.

The Titans outscored the Chargers 21-9 in the first period. Adding 10 in the second to seven for Orion, Mon-Rose led 31-16 at halftime.

Each team scored nine in the third period. Orion put 14 on the board in the fourth, while Mon-Rose put on 12.

Stropes led all scorers with 19 points. Xavyor Winter added 13; Erdmann, four, and Duncan Adamson, three.

Orion had three triples, two by Winter and one by Adamson. Mon-Rose had six.

Orion shot 4-for-10 at the free-throw line. Winter was 1-for-1 and Stropes 3-for-5. Mon-Rose was 6-for-12.

Each team committed 13 fouls.

Orion won the sophomore game 47-44. Gus Nedved led the Chargers with 13 points. Luke Dunlap added 12.