Orion girls take on Annawan, Riverdale

Mindy Carls

Orion hosted Annawan for varsity girls basketball on Thursday, Jan. 27, and Riverdale on Monday, Jan. 31.

During the Riverdale game, fans raised $4,200 as a memorial to Randy Engstrom, the long-time Orion statistician. The money will go to Boys Town.

Annawan 46,Orion 26

Each team scored eight points in the first quarter. Annawan opened a lead with 17 points in the second period, while holding Orion to six.

Leading 25-14 at halftime, the Bravettes extended their lead with a 13-2 advantage in the third quarter.

Orion outscored Annawan 10-8 in the fourth.

Bravette Cassidy Miller was the game-high scorer with 17 points.

Courtney Farwell led Orion with 12 points. Jennie Abbott, Adah Swanson, Sofia Fernandez and Lainey Kunert put in three points each, and Kayleigh Kovac added two.

Orion had one triple, off the fingers of Kunert. Annawan had two.

The Chargers made nine of 13 free throws, with Kovac shooting 2-for-2 and Abbott and Fernandez, 3-for-4. Meanwhile, the Bravettes connected on 10 of 23 attempts from the line.

Referees whistled Orion for 20 fouls and Annawan for 16.

Annawan also won the sophomore game, 39-11. Kunert led Orion with six points.

Riverdale 33, Orion 21

Orion led 10-9 in the first period, but Riverdale pulled ahead 20-15 with an 11-5 edge in the second. In the second half, Riverdale outscored Orion 13-6 to secure the win.

Alexis Duke of Riverdale was the game-high scorer with nine points.

Mary Mohr led Orion with six, followed by Abbott, Madeline Nightingale and Farwell with four each, and Fernandez with three.

Orion had no triples, while the Rams had two.

The Chargers shot 1-for-5 at the free-throw line, and the Rams were 13-for-24.

Orion had 20 fouls and the Rams, 11.

The Chargers won the sophomore game 25-21. Kunert poured in 12 points, almost half of the Charger total.