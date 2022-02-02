Orion wrestlers edge Kewanee

Mindy Carls

Orion and Kewanee wrestlers went to the last weight class before the Chargers defeated their Three Rivers rivals by one point on Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Charger gym.

Wrestling started at 113 lbs. Kewanee built an 11-point lead with two matches, 285 and 106, to go.

Orion’s Seth Gardner pinned Kane Lundeen in 1:57 in the 285-lb. bout, cutting Kewanee’s advantage to 39-34.

Charger Kaleb Sovey stepped on the mat for the 106-lb. match, but with no one to oppose him, he collected six points for a forfeit and a 40-39 win. It was Orion’s only lead.

The action started at 113 lbs., a weight class Waylan Lambert of Kewanee won by forfeit.

Orion’s Luke Moen (120) won by 12-0 major decision over Nathaniel Hampton.

Two Boilermakers pinned their opponents for an 18-4 lead. Hayden Davis (126) pinned Cole Perkins in 2:32, and Will Taylor (132) rolled Caden Wegerer in 3:34.

Chargers Mason Anderson (138) and Keagan Blessman (145) won by forfeit to slash Kewanee’s lead to 18-16.

Three consecutive Kewanee wins pushed the visitors’ lead to 17 points at 33-16.

Kadin Rednour (152) decisioned Nolan Loete 4-0. Alejandro Duarte (160) pinned Kaden Edmunds at 3:12, and Jaxson Hicks (170) rolled Aiden Fisher in 57 seconds.

But Orion charged back in the last five weight classes, starting with Maddix Moninski (182) pinning Alejandro Torres in 2:27.

Phillip Dochterman (195) won by forfeit, pulling Orion within five at 33-28.

Kewanee’s last winner was Elliott Nortman (220), who won by forfeit to extend the Boilermaker lead to 39-28 and set up the drama at 285 and 106.