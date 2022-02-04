Kewanee Sports Roundup

Mindy Carls

Kewanee broke a seven-game losing streak with a 52-39 win over Three Rivers East rival Mendota on Thursday, Feb. 3, in Brockman gym.

The teams met for the first time this season on Jan. 12, with Kewanee taking the win 56-27.

The Boiler Girls surged to a 17-5 lead in the first period on the strength of nine points from Emily Eggiman. She netted two treys, a deuce and a free throw. Emma Crofton added five.

Meanwhile, the Trojans managed only five points.

In the second quarter, Mendota outscored Kewanee 9-4 but still trailed 21-14 at halftime.

Kewanee expanded its lead to 33-22 in the third period with 12 points to eight for Mendota.

Eggiman dueled Reanna Brant in the fourth quarter. The Boiler Girl, having been scoreless in the second and third, fired in seven of her team’s 19 points on a trey and two deuces.

Meanwhile, Brant had nine of Mendota’s 17 points. She hit eight field goals and a free throw. Brant was the game-high scorer with 19 points.

"Emily's play was a huge factor in helping us get back on the right track,” coach Nick Christakos said. “But we also got contributions form a lot of different people. A true team win."

Eggiman finished with 16 points; Crofton, 11; Marissa Stevens, nine; Lainey Kelley, seven; Kirra McLean-Garcia, six; Kirra Rodgers, two, and Mya Dearing, one.

Of Kewanee’s four triples, three rolled off Eggiman’s fingers and one off Crofton’s. Mendota had one.

The Boiler Girls made eight of 13 free throws. Stevens shot 3-for-3; Crofton, 2-for-2, and Eggiman, Kelly and Dearing, 1-for-2.

Eggiman finished with three assists and four steals, while Steves contributed five assists and five steals. Kelly and Rodgers grabbed six rebounds each.

Kewanee had 12 fouls and Mendota 14.

The varsity improved to 11-16 overall, 7-4 in the Three Rivers East.

In the sophomore game, Kewanee almost doubled the score with a 34-18 final total. Dearing led the Flying Geese with 12.

The Boiler Girls are 9-5 overall, 8-1 in the conference.

Wethersfield girls basketball

West Central downed Wethersfield 55-37 on Monday, Jan. 31, in Kewanee.

The Heat edged the Flying Geese 10-9 in the first period, then edged out the lead to five points with a 17-13 edge in the second.

West Central put up nine points to four for Wethersfield in the third. The visitors surged to a 19-11 advantage in the fourth.

West Central’s Shelby Bowman 31 points were the high total for the game.

Kennady Anderson led Wethersfield with 13 points. Paige Huffman tacked on nine; Lajaya Angel and Elle Eastman, six each, and Kendall Vincent, three.

Wethersfield collected six triples, three by Huffman, two by Eastman and one by Anderson. West Central had seven.

The Flying Geese made five of seven free throws. Huffman shot 3-for-5 at the line. The Heat were 6-for-11.

Wethersfield drew 15 fouls and West Central 11.

Regional action

Kewanee bowlers will compete in the IHSA Class 1A Rock Island regional at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Highland Park Bowl, Moline.

Boilermaker wrestlers also begin their regional action on Saturday. They will be at Farmington regional.