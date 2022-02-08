Geneseo advances nine wrestlers to sectionals

Claudia Loucks
Anthony Montez placed first at the IHSA 2A Regional held at United Township High School in East Moline. Montez won by fall in all of his matches including his final match against Thomas Tate from Sterling.
Brayden Franzen, a freshman at GHS, will advance to Sectional competition in the 220-pound weight class after placing third at the IHSA 2A Regional held at UTHS. Franzen scored bonus points for Geneseo by winning with two pins and two major decisions at the tournament
Cooper Schaad, a sophomore at GHS, advances to Sectional competition after pinning Weldon Nay from Rochelle to place third in the 126-pound weight class.
Geneseo’s Harrison Neumann brought home a Regional title after winning by pins in all of his matches. In the final match, Neumann won with a pin over Amare Overton of Rock Island.
Nathan McAvoy wrestled the 182-pound weight class for Geneseo and qualified for Sectional with a third place 5-2 win over Chase Ullrich of Sterling.

The Geneseo mat men finished second in Regional competition and will send nine members of the team to Sectional competition on Saturday in Sycamore.

The Leafs finished in second place with 196.5 points, behind Rock Island, which won with 213 points at the Regional competition held Saturday at United Township High School in East Moline.

Geneseo Head Coach Jon Murray said, “We are very proud to have nine Sectional qualifiers and all five remaining wrestlers as alternates. I don’t know of another season where this has occurred.”

“I’m looking forward to the competition this weekend offering these guys the opportunity to qualify for the IHSA State Tournament which they haven’t had for two years now.” (due to guidelines in place as a result of the pandemic).

Geneseo made history at the Western Big 6 Wrestling Conference Tournament held Jan. 28 at Wharton Field House in Moline when the team won the Conference title for the second consecutive year.