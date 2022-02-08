Geneseo advances nine wrestlers to sectionals

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo mat men finished second in Regional competition and will send nine members of the team to Sectional competition on Saturday in Sycamore.

The Leafs finished in second place with 196.5 points, behind Rock Island, which won with 213 points at the Regional competition held Saturday at United Township High School in East Moline.

Geneseo Head Coach Jon Murray said, “We are very proud to have nine Sectional qualifiers and all five remaining wrestlers as alternates. I don’t know of another season where this has occurred.”

“I’m looking forward to the competition this weekend offering these guys the opportunity to qualify for the IHSA State Tournament which they haven’t had for two years now.” (due to guidelines in place as a result of the pandemic).

Geneseo made history at the Western Big 6 Wrestling Conference Tournament held Jan. 28 at Wharton Field House in Moline when the team won the Conference title for the second consecutive year.