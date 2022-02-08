Geneseo Lady Leafs beat UT, Alleman and Plainfield North - celebrate Senior Night

Claudia Loucks

It was a week of wins for the Lady Leafs as they competed in three contests – two in their home gym and one on the road.

GENESEO VS. UT – 66-40

On Feb. 1, Geneseo came out and took control of the game against East Moline’s United Township from the opening tip and held a 14-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. Geneseo widened the led to 20 at halftime and cruised to a 26-point win.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “The key to this game was balanced scoring. Kammie Ludwig led the way with 20, Jordan Porter had 12, Ali Rapps scored 10 and both Danielle Beach and Annie Wirth had 9.” “Due to some early foul trouble, Addison Smith, Allison Griffin and Mia Kelly played more minutes in the first half than usual,” he said. “There was not a drop off and all three reserves played well. The starters came out in the 4th quarter and lots of girls got minutes in the game.”

The game also was a career milestone for Coach Hardison as the win was his 200th career victory.

GENESEO VS. ALLEMAN – 57-30

The game on Thursday, Feb. 3, was a win for the Lady Leafs and a celebration of Senior Night.

“Coach Hardison said, “We got the opportunity to thank our three senior players, Kammie Ludwig, Ali Rapps and Jordan Porter and our two senior managers, Claire Toone and Annie Turpin, for their four-year commitment to the high school program. These five girls represent everything we want our program to be about. They represent hard work, good students, great people and love for each other.”

The Lady Leafs wrapped up at least a share of their 3rd consecutive Western Big 6 Conference Title with the relatively easy victory over Alleman at home on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The Leafs were down 5-2 early in the game, but finished the first quarter on a 24-3 run to take a commanding 26-8 lead going into the start of the 2nd quarter.

Coach Hardison said, “All five Lady Leaf starters scored in the 1st quarter and they poured it on in the 2nd quarter that culminated in a 42-14 halftime score. The starters finished the 3rd quarter on the bench and did not play in the 4th quarter.”

He said the locker room talk after the game was about the conference title, but the team wants to win it by ourselves and the girls have that opportunity if we can win our last game against Moline on Wednesday.”

The game on Wednesday, Feb. 9, is in the GHS gym.