Orion wrestlers split with E-P and Sherrard

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestlers split with Three Rivers Conference rivals from Erie-Prophetstown and Sherrard on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in the Charger gym.

The Chargers held off the Panthers for a 33-30 win, only to fall 46-27 to the Tigers.

Orion 33, Erie-Prophetstown 30, Wednesday, Jan. 26, in Orion

Wrestling started at 285 lbs. with Erie-Prophetstown claiming a 6-1 decision over Seth Gardner.

Kaleb Sovey gave Orion a 6-3 lead with a pin at 1:38 in the 106-lb. bout.

Erie-Prophetstown won the next three weight classes, starting with an Orion forfeit at 113.

Charger Luke Moen took the 120-lb. bout into extra time, but gave up a takedown for a 4-2 loss.

The Panthers extended their lead to 15-6 with a 5-3 decision over Cole Perkins at 126.

Orion won the next three weight classes to surge into a 21-15 lead.

At 132, Caden Wegerer won an 8-5 decision. Mason Anderson (138) and Keagan Blessman (145) pinned their opponents, with Anderson getting the stick in 1:43 and Blessman in 1:23.

Erie-Prophetstown won the 152-lb. bout with a 5-2 decision over Nolan Loete to cut Orion’s lead to 21-18.

Kaden Edmunds pinned Erie-Prophetstown’s 160-pounder in 3:16, and Maddix Moninski rolled the 170-lb. Panther in only 42 seconds for a 33-18 lead.

The visitors won the 195- and 220-lb. bouts by forfeit, but Orion had enough of a cushion to hold on to the win.

Sherrard 46, Orion 27

Orion wrestlers winning by pin were Moen (120) in 1:46; Anderson (138) in 5:09 and Moninski (182) in 1:32.

Wegerer won a 9-8 decision at 132 lbs.

Winning with forfeits were Sovey (106) and Blessman (145).

Sherrard wins with pins were at 126 (Perkins, 4:54), 160 (Edmunds, 3:43), 170 (Aiden Fisher, 0:46) and 285 (Gardner, 2:38).

Loete’s 152-lb. opponent handed him a loss on an 11-3 major decision.

Sherrard won by forfeit at 113 and 195.