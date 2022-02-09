Geneseo Boys basketball hosts Galesburg, Chicago Intrinsic Charter, celebrates Senior Night

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Maple Leafs hosted the Galesburg Silver Streaks on Friday, Feb. 4, and the Chicago Intrinsic Charter School on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Geneseo also honored their seniors on Feb. 4.

Galesburg’s size, strength and depth were a factor in the contest which was a loss for Geneseo, 72-47.

After getting beaten soundly earlier in January at Galesburg, Geneseo spent the wek working on things that they struggled with at Galesburg, Coach Brad Storm said.

“There were really three things that I identified as key things to improve on,” he said. “We spent the week working on those things and we really did improve against them in those areas, as evident by how the game went once we got our feet under us. Our guys competed and played hard, we just couldn’t match them for four quarters.”

The game started with Galesburg getting out of the blocks quickly and Geneseo finding it hard to get the ball to fall through the hoop. With a run late in the quarter, the Silver Streaks pushed the lead to 16-4 and it looked like a rout was on. However, the Maple Leafs weren’t done.

“We really weren’t playing poorly, and were matching them in every way except making the shots,” Coach Storm said. “We were getting good looks, really good ones. We just didn’t make them. And, they hit tough shots. I told them to keep doing what we were doing and we’d have a chance to get back into it.” The second quarter saw Geneseo get warmed up, scoring 19 points in the quarter. They cut into the lead, but again a late quarter rally pushed the lead to 14 before Anthony Pierce ignited the crowd and team with a buzzer-beating shot from beyond half-court to cut the lead to 11.

The Maple Leafs came out strong in the third quarter, scoring from all over.

Bristol Lewis scoring on drives, Nathan VanDeWoestyne scored all four of his points inside. Tayt Hager and Pierce each hit 3-pointers.

Galesburg regrouped and flexed their muscle to finish the third quarter strong and ended up with a 13-point lead heading into the final period.

It was then that things fell apart for Geneseo. While they knew they had ways to compete and make another run, their bodies just didn’t have it in it, Storm said.

“I was really proud of our guys the way they competed and the way they showed improvementwith what we worked on during the week,” he said. “We just didn’t have enough…I know our guys were frustrated that we couldn’t maintain, but I was proud of their effort.”

Lewis led the way with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Pierce scored 12 points. Thomas Henson added eight points; Tayt Hager had five points and Nathan VanDeWoestyne put in four points while leading with seven rebounds.

GENESEO VS. CHICAGO INTRINSIC CHARTER – DOWNTOWN CAMPUS – WIN 83-44

Coach Storm described Saturday, Feb. 5, as “an interesting day.”

“The Maple Leafs were coming off a mentally and physically exhausting Senior Night and had quick turnaround with a 1:30 p.m. tip off against a team that they really knew nothing about,” he said. “To top it off, two players who started the night before were not at the game due to college visits…It certainly wasn’t an ideal scenario, with the quick turn around and being even more short-handed. And not really cowing much about them caused a little apprehension inside. But, we really came out and set the tone early and then rolled form there.”

Bristol Lewis scored 12 first quarter points, supplemented by 7 from Nathan VanDeWoestyne, 5 from Tayt Hager and 2 each from Anthony Pierce and Brock Seei. Geneseo held a 30-3 lead after one quarter as they allowed the Ravens very few good looks and turned them over multiple times for some easy transition points.

In the second quarter, 7 of the 9 dressed Maple Leafs scored as guys who didn’t start saw significant minutes.

The Ravens also started finding the basket and both teams scored 14 points in the quarter. Geneseo was led in the quarter by Hager’s 8 points.

The third quarter was dominated by the home team again behind 7 points from Brock Seei and 6 from Lewis. Jacob Harris also scored 4 of his 7 points that quarter.

With a 74-25 lead to start the fourth quarter, Geneseo got to enjoy being on the winning side of a running clock for the fourth quarter.

Lewis led the way with 25 points on 10-12 shooting, including 3-3 from beyond the arc while playing just 17 minutes. He also led in rebounds with 9 assists with 7. Hager scored a career high 22 points in his first start. He shot 8-12 from the floor including 4-6 from 3-point range. Brock Seei also scored in double figures with 11 and 4 assists in his first starting role. VanDeWoestyne added 11 points and 6 rebounds. Harris scored 7, Anthony Pierce scored 4, Max Biddle hit one 3-pointer and had 4 assists, and Zach Rokey finished with 2 points and 6 rebounds plus 4 assists.

“It’s fun when you win like that, but as a coach it’s even more fun when you see the team sharing the ball within the offense and making the right passes instead of looking for their points,” Storm said.

“After the game, players from both levels of both teams met in the Commons for an awesome spread of food,” Coach Storm said. “And, besides eating, players were able to talk and laugh as they leaned about each other’s schools and communities.”

“I thought the time spent post game was awesome,” he said. “I’ve known Coach Thomas for quite a while. He is a great guy who is trying to impact a lot of youth’s lives up there in Chicago. But, he has Geneseo connections, too. The first time we met was in our GFAC during a Future Stars event that we hosted maybe like 15 or more years ago. Orlandus (Thomas) was there and worked with Future Stars a few years, so he got to know me and my son, Tyler, who was attending Future Stars events. He then coached Eric Dornfeld in AAU when Eric was a Maple Leaf player, and during that time Coach Thomas spent more time in Geneseo. I hadn’t been in contact much with him for several years, but saw on the IHSA site that a school in Chicago was looking for games and we were still looking for one at that time. I noticed the name of the contact as being his and quickly contacted him. We got the game set up and hopefully can continue the relationship between the schools in the future.”

Coach Storm said he wanted the meal after the game “to be more than just eating, and when you get a bunch of good kids in one room – no matter where they are from or what backgrounds they have – kids tend to have a good time. I was definitely pleased with that aspect…It was awesome watching them share pics and videos to laugh at on their phones, to hear them talking about all kinds of things. Several parents helped make that event even better by donating food, time, and effort which was really appreciated.”