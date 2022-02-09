Geneseo's Kies advances to sectionals

Melissa Pischke

The GHS gymnastics team began their championship season competition at the IHSA Regional Gymnastics meet at Hinsdale Central on January 31st. Junior Caidence Kies placed 5th in the all-around to secure the last automatic qualifying spot for sectionals. Kies was also 4th on beam. At the end of the week, no other Geneseo gymnasts were able to secure at-large bids for the sectional meet in Oswego. Sectional at-large bids are based on scoring from the 4 regional meets.

The Geneseo High School team finished the meet with 126.825 points to place third as a team. Kies, Addison Pischke, and Alexa Jolly competed in the all-around; joining them were Amelia Henkhaus (V, FX, BB), Jaelynn McCann (V, BB, UB), Brooke Boone (FX), and Reagan Lommell (UB). This was Geneseo’s highest team score of the season. Naperville North won the regional competition and the team bid to automatically advance to sectionals. Pischke narrowly missed securing an at-large bid for sectionals with an 8th place all-around finish. Jolly earned her highest finish on vault (9th). Amelia Henkhaus had her best finish on beam, placing 13th. Jaelynn McCann turned in an 11th place finish on beam. Brooke Boone was 17th on floor. Regan Lommell ended her high school gymnastics career with a bars performance, placing 18th. Kies will represent Geneseo at the IHSA Sectional meet in Oswego on February 7, 2022.