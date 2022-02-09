Orion girls cruise past Hall

Mindy Carls

Orion easily defeated Spring Valley Hall 34-25 in varsity girls basketball on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Chargers ran to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, only to have the Red Devils outscore them 11-6 in the second. Orion led 16-13 at intermission.

In the third quarter, the Chargers posted 10 points while holding the Red devils to five. Orion added eight points and Hall seven in the fourth.

Jennie Abbott and Courtney Farwell led Orion with eight points each. Mary Mohr added six; Sofia Fernandez, five; Adah Swanson, four, and Madeline Nightingale, three.

Abbott spun in both of Orion’s triples. Hall had three.

The Chargers made eight of 15 free throws. Swanson was 2-for-2; Fernandez, 3-for-4, and Nightingale, 1-for-2. Hall was 6-for-10.

Orion was charged with 11 fouls and Hall with 14.

The Chargers also won the sophomore game 23-17. Lainey Kunert led Orion with 11 points.

Orion will host a Class 2A regional next week. Play-in games on Saturday, Feb. 12, have ninth-seeded Mercer County playing at seventh-seeded Kewanee at 5 p.m. Eleventh-seeded Orion will be at fifth-seeded Knoxville at 6 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 14, semifinal games will be in Orion. At 6 p.m. second-seeded Rockridge will play the winner of MerCo and Kewanee. After that game, third-seeded Monmouth-Roseville will play the winner of Orion and Knoxville.

The championship game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.