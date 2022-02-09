Sherrard Tigers nip Orion Chargers

Mindy Carls

Sherrard edged Orion 44-41 in varsity boys basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 25, on the Charger floor.

The Tigers ran to a 10-3 lead in the first period, but the Chargers responded with a 15-6 advantage in the second for an 18-16 lead at intermission.

Orion continued to extend the lead with 13 points to 10 for Sherrard in the third, but the Tigers outscored the hosts 18-10 in the fourth to take the win.

Charger Chance Stropes was the game-high scorer with 19 points.

Xavyor Winter added 11 points; Trey Erdmann, six; Gus Nedved, three; and Luke Dunlap, two.

Orion roped in three treys, with Erdmann contributing two and Winter, one. Sherrard had four.

The Chargers put in four of 10 free throws. Stropes hit 3-for-5 and Nedved 1-for-2.

Orion was whistled for 15 fouls and Sherrard for 14.

The Chargers won the sophomore game 38-29 behind Nedved’s game-high 16 points.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Erie-Prophetstown visited Orion and defeated the hosts 79-62.

The Panthers surged to a 26-11 lead in the first quarter. During the second, Erie-Prophetstown posted 21 points to 18 for Orion.

Charger shooters popped in 33 points to 32 for the Panthers in the second half.

Stropes’ 15 points led Orion, which also got 13 from Winter. Duncan Adamson, Alex Edwards and Luke Dunlap added six points each; Kane Lieving, five; Erdmann and Nedved, four apiece, and Ty Comer, three.

Orion fired in eight triples, including two by Edwards and one each by Winter, Lieving, Comer, Adamson, Nedved and Dunlap. Erie-Prophetstown had nine.

The Chargers made 10 of 22 free throws. Adamson nailed 4-of-6; Adamson, 3-for-4; and Nedved and Dunlap, 1-for-2. The Panthers shot 20-for-29.

Orion committed 24 fouls and Erie-Prophetstown, 14.

The Charger sophomores cruised to a 69-33 win in their game. Nedved poured in 15 points; Maddux Arnold, 11, and Adamson, 10.