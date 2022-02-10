Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Ends of War

Probably many today think the Civil War ended with General Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox. He and his Army of Northern Virginia were paroled, and returned quietly to their homes. End of story, right? Well, not hardly! For last Christmas I asked our kids for certain history books. One of two was a Civil War book recommended by my retired doctor, John Peterson. Ends of War by author, Caroline E. Janney, is a fascinating new book on what took place just “after” Lee called it quits, so to speak. Famous Civil War persons as Grant, Lee, Johnston, Mosby, Lincoln, Davis, Sherman and so on were all called on to make some tough and dangerous decisions. Most Confederate officers and men believed their fight was a just one. Many wanted to carry on the fight despite Lee’s surrender. The book pretty much begins in early April, 1865, and continues into 1866. There were still killings and hatred that did not die easily. Of all the Civil War books that I have, without a doubt, Ends of War, is one of “the” best I have ever read.

Things I Wonder About

Why do basketball players wipe their hands on the bottom of their shoes? 2) Guys, why is a carrot in a TV ad suppose to look like the family jewels? 3) Why don’t they give us some stats on wearing a mask to prevent the common cold? 4) In sporting events, why do some selfish fans have to stand so much blocking the view of the person behind? 5) Why do many items that are sold today have to be wrapped so tight in plastic that one needs a chainsaw to open? 6) Why is it black cars seem to show more dirt than white ones? 7) Why are there no cartridge loops on any of the holster belts in the TV series, “Bonanza?” Ha! Maybe “Little Joe” and others figured 6 cartridges in their Colt were enough for any battle!

Not Giving Up

I love ice fishing, but because of certain health issues, I best not go out on the ice by myself. I refuse to give up the sport so Lorna graciously worked out a compromise. She goes with me and sees that I get settled on the ice. She then goes and sits in the SUV for an hour to read a book. After an hour or so she comes out on the ice and if the fishing is lousy, we head home. If fishing is good, we throw in an extra hour. Moral of the story: Hang in there as long as you can before getting in life’s check-out line!

Movie Humor

Things one can learn by watching Netflex: 1) Should an actor play a German officer, it will not be necessary to speak the language. Even a bad German accent will do. 2) The Eiffel Tower can be seen from any window in France. 3) If a large pane of glass is shown, eventually someone will be thrown through it. 4) Medieval peasants had perfectly white teeth. 5) A single match will light up an entire room.

40 & 8 Lake

Ely and Paula, caretakers at the 40 & 8 lake, west of Annawan, are very nice folks. They also keep the road to the west boat ramp open which is nice for us ice fishermen to reach other parts of the lake.

Hazelwood Pharoah

Alias, John Farrell. Last week he was driving on State St. in his new BMW. When he parked it to get out, another car crashed into his car and tore off the door. A policeman came and John was hollering about the smashed door. The officer told him to settle down and said, “You are so worried about the door that you didn’t even notice your left arm was ripped off. John screamed, “Oh, my God! Where’s my Rolex?”