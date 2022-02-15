Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Backyard Bird Count

Glen Anderson. Birdman of Henry County, the Cornell Lab and the National Audubon Society, are asking us folks to count all birds we see for 15 minutes or more starting February 18 – 21, 2022. By doing this, and sending in your observations, it helps scientists better understand bird populations “before” the birds make their annual spring migrations. Here are different kinds of birds we get during the winter at our feeders: goldfinch, cardinal, purple finch, grackle, sparrow, blackbird, junco, nuthatch, tufted titmouse, chickadee, hairy, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers. So, if you enjoy watching birds then have some fun and participate in the “Backyard Bird Count.” You can go to the website, birdcount.org and/or contact Glen Anderson, Geneseo, at 309-441-5522.

QCCA Outdoor Show

This annual sport’s show began on Thursday, February 17th, and runs until Sunday, February 20th. There will be a lot of fishing, hunting and boating vendors. For the kids there will be an archery range, trout fishing pond, and more. For times and admission costs go to the web: QCCA Sport Show. If you are a “mask” person, you may want to wear one. Whatever, it’s always an excellent show!

Olympic Biathlon

Biathlon comes from the Greek word for “two tests” meaning the two sports of skiing and shooting. It officially started with the 1960 Winter Olympics, but an antiquated form of the biathlon was featured in the 1924 through 1948 Winter Olympics. Anschutz of Germany is the most popular biathlon rifle made, but Russia has some models, too. Some features of a biathlon rifle are the caliber is .22 long rifle, it has a 5 round clip and has a Fortner bolt (straight pull). It does not have a scope but both the front and rear sight have an attached cover to keep out snow. The barrel is 8 grooved and the trigger is 2-staged.

Postal Service

The CBS Morning Show recently did a nice segment on the U.S. Postal Service. They showed a chart indicating the decline of post offices nationwide. One reason, which was not pointed out, is that many small town post offices are closed because it is a matter of economics. For example, if you pay $35,000 in wages for a Postmaster, but a small-town post office might only take in $15,000 or less in yearly revenue, well, you do the math. Many post offices have cut their hours and hired a clerk at a lower wage. In my opinion, here is where an argument can be made for saving the Postal Service. Is it supposed to break even, dollar wise, or is it to remain an important delivery agency to every home and business in our country? I go with the latter scenario. If we can send millions, if not billions, to subsidize other countries, look on our shores first!

Humor

Megan Holevoet got fired from a calendar factory. Gee, all she did was take a day off. Her sister, Madison, finally got rid of her vacuum cleaner. It was just gathering dust. Their mom, Tina, can only deal with 25 letters of the alphabet. She doesn’t know Y. Nice guy, Larry Lord, told me recently that he does not like elevators. He is taking steps to avoid them. Lorna “just” made me coffee and winked at me when she handed me the cup. Now I’m scared to death to drink it!