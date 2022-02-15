Galva Softball Team of 2017 inducted into Hall of Fame
Carol Townsend
The Galva High School Softball team of 2017 were honored Friday night at the Wall of Fame Ceremony.
The team had the following record;
*24-9 overall record including a LTC Championship with a 14-2 record
*Won the IHSA Regional Championship by defeating host West Central
*Members names to the Illinois Coaches’ Association All -State Team-Payton Weston, 2nd Team Kim Larson and 3rd Team Katie Larson
*Member named to the LTC All Conference Teams: 1st team-Payton Weston, Kim Larson and Katie Larson; 2nd Team-Grace Clucas and Josie Berry, Honorable mention-Amy Johnson and Kaci Gibbs.
Batted .356 as a team, scored 287 runs and allowed only 129 runs.