Geneseo Lady Leafs win Third Straight WB6 Conference title

Claudia Loucks

It was determination and talent that clinched the Western Big 6 Conference Championship title for the Lady Leafs on Feb. 9 in the Geneseo High School gym when they beat Moline – 64-52.

GHS Senior Kammie Ludwig commented, “I think coming into the game we were all determined to win. Our biggest goal was to just win and get through the game.”

Ludwig led the Leafs in scoring with 37 points.

Coach Scott Hardison said the win ended the regular season for the Lady Leafs “and what a season it was. Several things have occurred that have set records.”

He said:

-“This win clinches sole possession of the Western Big 6 Conference Title for 2021-2022. This is a 3-peat of conference championships in the first three years in the WB6 for the Lady Leafs.

-Single season scoring record for a team was broken and will continue to be added to as the season goes on.

-29 is the school record wins – this will continue to build with each win.

-Kammie Ludwig broke the single season scoring record held by Kendra Bos set in 1995-1996.

-Kammie Ludwig continues to add to her career scoring record every night.

-Geneseo set the IHSA 15th best record winning streak of 36 in a row.”

Geneseo had already secured at least a share of the conference title coming into the game against Moline.

Hardison said, “The Lady Leafs were not looking to share.

In asking Ludwig for her thoughts after the win against Moline, she said, “We paid really great attention to the scouting reports that our coaches gave us, and the day before we practiced each thing we needed to do before heading into the game.”

Ludwig said the team never really talks about their wins “because every person on the team just focuses on one game at a time. We wrote out our goals before the season began, and one of our top goals was to win our conference for the third year in a row.”

She admits that going into the post season, each game will be tough “and we all just need to focus on winning one game at a time. Coming back from a loss to Rocky, we were as motivated as ever to get a win.”

“Each day during practice, we focus harder and harder because in the end, we all have the same goal,” she said.

“The Lady Leafs were not looking to share the title and with a win they would have the WB6 conference title to themselves,” Hardison said.

The Maroons started hot and took an early 8-point lead on the Lady Leafs. Geneseo had several early turnovers that led to empty possessions in the first quarter of the game.

“During the mask timeout, the coaching staff emphasized the importance of valuing the ball and every possession,” Coach Hardison added. “We need to take care of the ball on offense and we did not do that early. The girls took this advice to heart and started to have good offensive possessions and the shots started to fall.”

By halftime, the Lady Leafs took control and had a 9-point lead. This was a 17-point turn around, and the Leafs never looked back.

Kammie Ludwig led the Leafs in scoring with 37 points, a career high for Ludwig in a single game and it came close to breaking the single game scoring record of 43 set by Geneseo’s Kendra Bos in 1995-96.

Coach Hardison referred to Ludwig in the Geneseo-Moline game “as a kid’s who didn’t want to lose. She didn’t want to share the title her senior year. Seniors Ali Rapps and Jordan Porter didn’t want to either. They wanted to win their first three Western Big 6 titles, and they did that.”

Hardison commented, “This season has been an amazing and I think when the season is over and we take a step back, the team will be able to really reflect on just how amazing this team is. We have rewritten the Lady Leaf Record Book and that is a testament to the girls who play and the girls who work so hard at practice that don’t get to play in the games. I hope there are lots of elementary and middle school girls who have gotten an opportunity to watch this team and it inspires them to be a part of the Girls’ Basketball Program.”