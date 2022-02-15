Orion Middle School wrestlers medal

Mindy Carls

Six Orion Middle School wrestlers medaled at the school’s invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Orion High School.

Maximus Purdy won the 119-lb. bracket. He pinned all four of his opponents in a total of 2 minutes, 37 seconds.

In the first round, he pinned Austin Kinser of Stanford Olympia in 45 seconds. Then Purdy stuck his quarterfinal foe, Abram Longeville of Princeton in 35 ticks. Alex Carrier of Canton was next to fall, in only 18 seconds during semifinals. With first place on the line, Purdy pinned Cooper Kamm of Quincy in 59 seconds.

Gabe Schnerre (85 lbs.) placed second. In quarterfinals, he pinned Clay Koester of Mercer County in 2:00. In finals, Quinn Zimmerman of Sherrard decisioned Schnerre 4-0.

Two Chargers placed third, Max Hessler (70) and Carson Peck (112). Hessler pinned three of his foes, including Paxton Buehler of Camp Point Central in 17 seconds during the first round, Payton Musser of Canton at 2:34 in quarterfinals and Boston Morford of Mercer County at 3:17 in the medal round.

Peck stuck Jakobi Donegan of Oregon 55 seconds into the first round. When he reached the third-place match, he rolled Kaden Collins of Olympia in 1:14.

Landon Leech (75) placed fourth. In quarterfinals he showed Jaxon Adamson of Mercer County in 2:00. Jack Welch of Camp Point Central decisioned Leech 7-2 in the medal round.

Ellis Thorndyke (70) placed fifth. He had no pins, but he won four of his five matches. In the medal round, he stepped on the map with Musser and decisioned him 4-3.

Although three Chargers were in the 70-lb. bracket, they did not meet on the mat.

Also competing were Brody Dobbeleare (70), Tyler Olson (80), Blake Arnold (85), Cavan Terry (105), Mason Laleman (105), Truman Marner (112), Carter Clark (126), Kaedyn Nolen (126), Wyatt Steen (135), Hunter Pokrajac (135) and Tyler Henkel (145).

Quincy topped the team standings with 242.5 points, ahead of Canton Ingersoll Middle School, second, 222; Moline John Deere, third, 217.50; Rockridge, fourth, 168; Riverdale, fifth, 161; Stanford Olympia, sixth, 142.5; Sherrard, seventh, 139.5; Orion, eighth, 122.5; Princeton, ninth, 111; Mercer County, 10th, 109.

Oregon, 11th, 103.5; Erie, 12th, 85; Galesburg Churchill, 13th, 77.5; Kewanee, 14th, 77; Monmouth-Roseville, 15th, 61, and Camp Point Central, 16th, 60.5.