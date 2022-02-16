Galva athletes inducted into Wall of Fame

Carol Townsend

The  19th annual Wall of Fame  Induction Ceremony was held Friday night at Galva High School

Pictured from left is Payton Weston, Dick Martoglio and Makayla “Mickey” Wood who were honored at the ceremony.

Payton Weston (Class of 2017)

*Illinois Coaches’ Association 1st Team All-State in 2017 and 3rd Team All State in both 2015 and 2016

*1st Team  All Conference  for 2015, 2016, and 2017

*Career pitching won-loss record of 52-22

*Pitched to an overall 19-7 record  in 2017 with an earned run  average of 2.36 in 151 1/3 innings. In LTC Conference

games she recorded a 10-1 record.

*Career batting average of .439 over the 4 years with 125 rbi’s in only 108 games

*Led the team in hitting in 2017  with a 580 average, 20 runs scored,2 home runs, and 47 ribi’s

*Played on Regional Championship teams in 2015, 2016, and 2017

Dick Martoglio (Football coach)

*Head Coach of the Galva Football Teams from 1970-1976

*Winningest football coach of all-time with a 39-20-2 record

*Teams won or shared 4 conference titles during his 7 years as head coach

*Led the 1970 football team to a 7-1 record and a share of the Little Six Conference Title

*The 1970 football team scored 184 points in its 8 games and allowed a school record of only 20 points

*Led the 1974 football team to a 9-2 record with a share of the Little Six Conference Title and its first playoff appearance

In school history wherein it upset Eureka 29-21 in the first round before losing to Sherrard in the Quarter final game

Makayla “Mickey” Wood (Class of 2016)

*Illinois Coaches; Association 1st Team All State Softball in 2015-2016

*Illinois Coaches’ Association 2nd Team All State Softball in 2014

*LTC All-Conference Softball Team for all four years of high school

*First Team All-Western Illinois Softball Team in 2015 and 2016

*Played on Regional Championship teams in 2015-2016

*Batted .588 with 32 rbi’s and 32 stolen  bases as a sophmore

*Batted .608 with 45 rbi’s and 28 stolen bases as a junior including leading the LTC in hitting with a .484 average and 35 rbi’s

*Batted .686 with 34 stolen bases as a senior

*LTC All Conference Team for all four years of high school

*Continued her softball career at Bowling Green State University and Culver-Stockton College

Dale Anderson (Class of 2007 Dale was not present Friday night)

*Earned a state medal in track when he placed 7th in he discus at the state meet in 2007

*Placed 1st in LTC Conference Track Meets twice in the shot put and three times in the discus.

*Won Galva Relays’ discus title 4  times and the shot put title twice

*Win district discus title 3 times and shot put title once

*Overall during his high school career he won 22-discus titles in major multi-team meets and finished 2nd6 other times.  During those meets he also won

14 shot put titles and finished 2nd 5 other times.

*4 year member of Coe College’s Men’s Track team participating in shot, discus and hammer

*LTC All Academic Team or all four years of high school

*1st Team All-LTC Conference as a defensive lineman for the 2006 football team