Galva athletes inducted into Wall of Fame

Carol Townsend

The 19th annual Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held Friday night at Galva High School

Payton Weston (Class of 2017)

*Illinois Coaches’ Association 1st Team All-State in 2017 and 3rd Team All State in both 2015 and 2016

*1st Team All Conference for 2015, 2016, and 2017

*Career pitching won-loss record of 52-22

*Pitched to an overall 19-7 record in 2017 with an earned run average of 2.36 in 151 1/3 innings. In LTC Conference

games she recorded a 10-1 record.

*Career batting average of .439 over the 4 years with 125 rbi’s in only 108 games

*Led the team in hitting in 2017 with a 580 average, 20 runs scored,2 home runs, and 47 ribi’s

*Played on Regional Championship teams in 2015, 2016, and 2017

Dick Martoglio (Football coach)

*Head Coach of the Galva Football Teams from 1970-1976

*Winningest football coach of all-time with a 39-20-2 record

*Teams won or shared 4 conference titles during his 7 years as head coach

*Led the 1970 football team to a 7-1 record and a share of the Little Six Conference Title

*The 1970 football team scored 184 points in its 8 games and allowed a school record of only 20 points

*Led the 1974 football team to a 9-2 record with a share of the Little Six Conference Title and its first playoff appearance

In school history wherein it upset Eureka 29-21 in the first round before losing to Sherrard in the Quarter final game

Makayla “Mickey” Wood (Class of 2016)

*Illinois Coaches; Association 1st Team All State Softball in 2015-2016

*Illinois Coaches’ Association 2nd Team All State Softball in 2014

*LTC All-Conference Softball Team for all four years of high school

*First Team All-Western Illinois Softball Team in 2015 and 2016

*Played on Regional Championship teams in 2015-2016

*Batted .588 with 32 rbi’s and 32 stolen bases as a sophmore

*Batted .608 with 45 rbi’s and 28 stolen bases as a junior including leading the LTC in hitting with a .484 average and 35 rbi’s

*Batted .686 with 34 stolen bases as a senior

*LTC All Conference Team for all four years of high school

*Continued her softball career at Bowling Green State University and Culver-Stockton College

Dale Anderson (Class of 2007 Dale was not present Friday night)

*Earned a state medal in track when he placed 7th in he discus at the state meet in 2007

*Placed 1st in LTC Conference Track Meets twice in the shot put and three times in the discus.

*Won Galva Relays’ discus title 4 times and the shot put title twice

*Win district discus title 3 times and shot put title once

*Overall during his high school career he won 22-discus titles in major multi-team meets and finished 2nd6 other times. During those meets he also won

14 shot put titles and finished 2nd 5 other times.

*4 year member of Coe College’s Men’s Track team participating in shot, discus and hammer

*LTC All Academic Team or all four years of high school

*1st Team All-LTC Conference as a defensive lineman for the 2006 football team