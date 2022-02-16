Galva girls defeat Orion

Mindy Carls

Galva scratched out a come-from-behind 34-30 win over host Orion in varsity girls basketball on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Wildcats led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, only to have the Chargers take the lead with a 10-4 advantage in the second.

Trailing 16-14 at halftime, Galva edged Orion 8-7 in the third quarter. Down by just one at 23-22 as the fourth quarter began, Galva fired in 12 points while holding Orion to seven in the final minutes.

Wildcat Ava Strom and Charger Madeline Nightingale tied for game-high honors with 11 points each.

Lexi Stone added seven points; Alexis Spivey, six; Sarah Kaiser and Kali Yelm, four apiece, and Kendall Rogers, two.

Each team spun in one trey, with Galva’s coming off the fingers of Stone.

The Wildcats made 11 of 16 free throws. Stone popped in two of two and Strom nine of 13. Orion put in five of 10.

Galva was whistled for eight fouls and Orion for 17.