Geneseo Boys' Basketball marks loss, win

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach Brad Storm referred to the week of games again as “A Tale of Two Games.”

League leading Quincy came to Geneseo with something to prove after suffering their first conference loss, and we didn’t really put up much of a fight,” Coach Storm said. “It was disappointing. Yes, they are good. Very good. But, we really didn’t compete against them as well as we did when we went down to Quincy in January. We didn’t executive the game plan with any intensity; we didn’t play with passion or pride.”

He said, “I was really worried that our guys might be quitting on the rest of the season. But, to our guys’ credit, they came back for a couple practices with good energy. And then, we went to Sterling and played inspired, aggressive basketball while sticking to the game plan and never giving up when we made mistakes or when things didn’t go well. I was so proud of them. They really earned a big win and I was really happy for them.”

GENESEO VS. QUINCY – LOSS

Geneseo jumped out to a 4-0 lead and looked like they were ready to make things tough for the WB6 leading Blue Devils. Quincy quickly got things rolling and ended up leading 20-8 after the first quarter. Things didn’t get much better for the Maple Leafs in the second quarter and they found themselves down 43-15 at the half.

“I was pretty upset with the way we played and at half I let them know it,” Storm said. “I wanted to challenge them to see if they could pick up the effort and intensity, and to try to execute the game plan. But, it apparently it wasn’t the way to go. The third quarter wasn’t any better and often expecting or hoping a team can all of a sudden ‘turn it on’ doesn’t work out. If players aren’t ready mentally, it’s hard to turn it on. We just weren’t going to be able to compete that night. It wasn’t that we weren’t playing hard, we just weren’t competing.”

Quincy outscored the Maple Leafs 17-6 in the third period to take 60-21 lead and rolled to a 71-32 win.

Bristol Lewis led the Geneseo in scoring, but was held to half of his average with 10 points. Zack Rokey and Tayt Hager each scored five points. Andrew Cotty had 4, as did Thomas Henson. Anthony Pierce and Nathan VanDeWoestyne (4 rebounds) each had a basket for two points.

GENESEO VS. STERLING – WIN

A day after Sterling was voted as the #2 seed in the Sectional Complex, and where Geneseo was selected as the lowest 9th seed, the Maple Leafs made the trek to Sterling.

You wouldn’t have known the difference in seeds as the game began and as it played out…The visiting Maple Leafs jumped on Sterling right away and had a led they didn’t relinquish until part way through the third quarter.

Geneseo regained the lead in the fourth quarter and held on for the big conference win.

Anthony Pierce scored nine first quarter points on three 3-point baskets as Brock Seei and Nathan VanDeWoestyne each had a basket. Those 13 points had the Maple Leafs in a tie game as Sterling scored to tie it before the end of the quarter.

The Maple Leafs continued to play strong basketball in the second period and had a 29-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Bristol Lewis hit two 3-pointers and Pierce scored five more points to lead the Leafs in that period, supported by a 3-pointer by Tayt Hager and 2 points from Andrew Cotty.

“We had some adversity in the form of a lot of missed layups and some foul trouble to navigate,” Coach Storm said…”I could sense a feeling that our guys didn’t want to feel like they quit on each other or let each other down like they maybe did against Quincy. It was really a sense of selflessness, which is one of the identities they that said they wanted to have at the beginning of the season.”

A Sterling timeout fueled a Golden Warrior comeback and a 14-point swing as Sterling led 48-42 going into the fourth quarter.

“We reminded the guys that we knew they would make a run,” Storm said. ‘Bristol Lewis scored 11 points in that quarter to spearhead the push…They went out and did what we asked of them, and executed it with success.”

By mid-fourth quarter, Geneseo had reclaimed the lead and the game went back and forth from there. With just over a minute to go, Lewis was fouled and hit two free throws to put Geneseo up 63-60. After a Sterling timeout, two three-point attempts missed, with the last one going out of bounds with just over 30 seconds left. A turnover against the press gave Sterling another chance, but a missed 3-pointer ended up in the hands Tayt Hager with 11 seconds to go he was fouled. Hager missed the first but calmly the second giving the Leafs a 4-point lead.

“Everyone who played contributed in numerous ways,” Storm said. “Bristol took on the scoring lead, but everyone really stepped up defensively. Anthony Pierce probably had his best game of the year, especially defensively. The bench had energy. It was just a great team effort.”

Lewis ended up with 31 points, four rebounds and five assists. Pierce ended up with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hager had six points and Nathan VanDeWoestyne (9 rebounds) had four points. Thomas Henson, Andrew Cotty and Brock Seei (seven rebounds) each had three points.

Geneseo plays their last regular season game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Geneseo. They will play in the postseason against the #1 seed Rock Island on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Rock Island.