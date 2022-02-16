Orion girls fall to Galva

Mindy Carls
Orion’s Jennie Abbott, left, and Adah Swanson, right, set up on defense as Galva brings the ball up the floor on Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Charger gym.
Orion’s Courtney Farwell, left, and Galva’s Sarah Kaiser jostle for position in the paint during the game on Thursday, Feb. 10. On the right in back is Orion’s Svea Carlson.

Orion’s fourth-quarter lead vanished as Galva clawed out a come-from-behind 34-30 win in varsity girls basketball on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The visiting Wildcats led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, only to have the Chargers take the lead with a 10-4 advantage in the second.

Orion led 16-14 at halftime, but in a sign of things to come, Galva edged Orion 8-7 in the third quarter. The Chargers led by just one at 23-22 as the fourth quarter began. Galva fired in 12 points while holding Orion to seven in the final minutes.

Charger Madeline Nightingale and Wildcat Ava Strom tied for game-high honor with 11 points each.

Adah Swanson and Courtney Farwell added six points each to the Charger total; Jennie Abbott, four; Mary Mohr, two, and Sofia Fernandez, one.

Each team spun in one trey, with Orion’s coming off the fingers of Abbott.

Orion made five of 10 free throws. Farwell was 2-for-4 and Abbott, Nightingale and Fernandez all were 1-for-2. Galva put in 11 of 16.

Orion was whistled for 17 fouls and Galva for eight.

The Chargers won the sophomore game 37-3. Eight Orion girls scored, including Lainey Kunert, 13; Katie Angelos, seven; Avah Jones, five; Kamryn Filler, four and Claire Weber, Kallie DeBaillie, Svea Carlson and Madison Reid, two each.