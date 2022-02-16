Orion girls fall to Galva

Mindy Carls

Orion’s fourth-quarter lead vanished as Galva clawed out a come-from-behind 34-30 win in varsity girls basketball on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The visiting Wildcats led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, only to have the Chargers take the lead with a 10-4 advantage in the second.

Orion led 16-14 at halftime, but in a sign of things to come, Galva edged Orion 8-7 in the third quarter. The Chargers led by just one at 23-22 as the fourth quarter began. Galva fired in 12 points while holding Orion to seven in the final minutes.

Charger Madeline Nightingale and Wildcat Ava Strom tied for game-high honor with 11 points each.

Adah Swanson and Courtney Farwell added six points each to the Charger total; Jennie Abbott, four; Mary Mohr, two, and Sofia Fernandez, one.

Each team spun in one trey, with Orion’s coming off the fingers of Abbott.

Orion made five of 10 free throws. Farwell was 2-for-4 and Abbott, Nightingale and Fernandez all were 1-for-2. Galva put in 11 of 16.

Orion was whistled for 17 fouls and Galva for eight.

The Chargers won the sophomore game 37-3. Eight Orion girls scored, including Lainey Kunert, 13; Katie Angelos, seven; Avah Jones, five; Kamryn Filler, four and Claire Weber, Kallie DeBaillie, Svea Carlson and Madison Reid, two each.