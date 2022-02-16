Orion wrestlers compete at sectionals

Mindy Carls

Orion has no wrestlers at the IHSA individual state wrestling tournament this week.

During the Princeton sectional on Saturday, Feb. 12, Charger 120-pounder Luke Moen came the closest to qualifying for state. He reached wrestleback semifinals before elimination.

Orion’s 138-pounder, Mason Anderson, lost in the third round of wrestlebacks, one round before wrestleback semifinals.

Also competing were 106-pounder Kaleb Sovey and 182-pounder Phillip Dochterman.

The action began on Friday night, Feb. 11. In the first round, Sovey pinned Tilar Murphy of Mooseheart in 1:02. Sovey advanced to quarterfinals, only to be pinned by Ayden Rowley of Dixon in 17 seconds.

Moen won his first-round match with a 12-1 decision over Dalton Youngs of Richmond Burton. The Charger then pinned Henry Hildreth of Stillman Valley at 4:36 in quarterfinals.

Zach White of Lena-Winslow pinned Anderson at 5:39 in their first-round match.

Andrew Forcier of Stillman Valley rolled Dochterman in 1:27.

Anderson and Dochterman received byes in the first round of wrestlebacks on Friday night.

When action resumed on Saturday morning, Damien Palacios of Byron pinned Sovey in 4:56 and Hunter Kazmierczak of West Chicago Wheaton Academy stuck Dochterman in 4:31. Both Chargers were eliminated.

Between their bouts, Anderson squared off with Nate Madula of Richmond Burton. Anderson had a takedown with 57 seconds left in the first period. He scored two near falls for an 8-0 lead. The wrestlers started the second period in the neutral position. Anderson took Madula down for a 10-0 lead and pinned him midway through the period.

Ace Christiansen, Princeton, was Moen’s semifinal opponent. Christiansen decisioned him 6-1.

In the third round of wrestlebacks, Anderson and Austin Fratzke of Sherrard stepped onto the mat. Near the end of the regular season, they battled during a Three Rivers Conference dual, with Fratzke pinning Anderson at 5:09.

At sectionals, they fought back-and-forth. Fratzke began with a takedown with 1:36 to go in the first period. A near fall gave the Tiger a 5-0 lead. Anderson reversed him and scored a near fall for a 5-5 tie.

The second period began with the wrestlers in the neutral position. With six seconds to go, Fratzke notched a takedown for a 7-5 lead. In the third period, Fratzke began in the bottom position. He reversed Anderson for a 9-5 lead with 41 seconds on the clock. Anderson scored a reversal with nine seconds to go but ran out of time before scoring back points. Fratzke won 9-7 to eliminate Anderson.

Moen’s semifinal loss dropped him into wrestleback semifinals, with the winner going into the third-place match and securing a berth at state since the top four in each weight class advanced to Champaign.

Zeke Schroeder of Elgin Harvest Christian hoop. Thirty-four seconds into the match, Moen notched a takedown. Schroeder reversed him about a minute later to deadlock the score at 2-2. For the second period, Schroeder chose the bottom position. He reversed Moen with 1:40 to go. The 4-2 lead held up through the end of the period.

In the third period, which started in neutral, Schroeder took Moen to the mat for a 6-2 lead that proved to be the final score. Moen was eliminated.