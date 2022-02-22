Geneseo boys in last home game, then on to Regionals

Geneseo Republic

The Geneseo High School boys’ basketball team will face Rock Island in the first game of the IHSA Regional at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Rock Island.

The Geneseo Maple Leafs took the court on Feb. 15 for their last home game of the season and also the overall last regular season game.

Their opponent was the United Township High School Panther team that beat them 78-37 just a month earlier at the Panther Den at UTHS.

However, the Maple Leafs have shown improvement throughout the season that has proven to be tougher opponent for conference teams when meeting them the second time around…This last game certainly was no different.

Geneseo and UT went back and forth in the opening quarter with both teams seeming very determined.

After one quarter, the Maple Leafs held a 14-12 advantage.

“We were pretty confident that UT wouldn’t shoot as well again this game<’ Coach Brad Storm said. “They made 15-3-pointers against us the first game. Granted, our defense that night gave them some good looks and we made some adjustments for them this time that our guys executed pretty well, but we counted on them not being able to make as many 3’s this game. We changed things up defensively and made it a lot harder for them to get the open looks they got in that first game.”

Storm said United Township showed that they are a skilled and experienced team in the second quarter as they put together a run to take and extend the lead. They used quickness to attack the basket and to pressure the Leafs outscoring them 18-9 to take a 7-point lead into the halftime break with Geneseo trailing 30-23.

“We had a rough stretch in the second quarter, but I felt they were caused by things we could fix,” Coach Storm said. ‘We needed to refocus on the part of the game plan involving keeping them from driving into the lane area and offensively being a little more

efficient with our actions. Our guys were pretty upbeat despite being down 7 because I think they also knew we could get right back at them and do some things against them.”

Geneseo came out strong in the third quarter and gave UT everything they wanted,” he said.

As teams went back and forth, the Maple Leafs found themselves down only 4 points heading into the final 8 minutes of play.

The way the third period went the way of the Leafs, the Panthers owned the fourth. Some turnovers and missed shots led to some easy UT points which seemed to energize the Panthers and deflate the Leafs some. Despite another push to cut into the lead, UT did a good job of executing down the stretch and making their free throws as the Maple Leafs needed to foul to try to extend the game.

The final was an 11-point Panther win at 63-52.

“I told them after the game that, while we all would rather have won and should feel a bit down as competitors, we also need to look at the big picture and process,” Coach Storm said. ‘They probably got tired of hearing about the process of improving, but I think they can look back on the season and maybe see better what we were doing as a staff to add or change things and to work on certain things that would make them better and more competitive as the season went on. And, based on how we played our conference opponents the second time despite not always getting rewarded with wins, we defiantly showed improvement.”

He said, “The win at Sterling was a huge reward for us, after they beat us pretty soundly in our gym. Other than that, we need to look at the overall big picture to see the successes. And, we need to continue that into Regional where we have to play the Rocks at Rock Island, and despite playing them a bit better the second time, we know we have a big task before us to go against them again. But, we will put together a game plan and hopefully go out there with the mindset of executing it.”

In the Geneseo vs. UT game, the Leafs were led in scoring by Bristol Lewis who had to work hard against the attention that the Panthers were giving him to score 24 points. He added 10 rebounds to chalk up another double-double stats game.

Nathan VanDeWoestyne put in 8 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. Brock Seei, 4 assists, scored 7 points; Anthony Pierce scored 5 points. Tayt Hager, Thomas Henson, Andrew Cotty and Easton Smith all added 2 points each.