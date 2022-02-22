Geneseo Lady Leafs capture Regional Championship

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo will play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at LaSalle-Peru. The Lady Leafs will face Washington. GHS Coach Scott Hardison said, “This is a rematch of the Championship game from the State Farm Classic Championship over the Christmas holiday. Geneseo won the game in overtime by three points. We know Washington is a really good team and we will have to come out and be ready to play again.”

Geneseo’s first game in Regional competition was against Streator which Geneseo easily won – 98-21. That win assured the Lady Leafs a second game, when they faced Rock Island, on Friday, Feb. 18, at Geneseo, which the Lady Leafs also won by a score of 62-48.

Geneseo Coach Scott Hardison referred to the game with Streator as “fun for the whole team. Everyone who played scored and we set the record for most points in the game – 98.”

The Lady Leafs also had the record for the most points in a half – 58.

Hardison said, “The starters played less than half. Everyone got to play a ton of minutes and played well. This was the 30th win of the season.”

The Friday night, Feb. 18, game with Rock Island was a different story. It was the third time the two teams had faced each other, each with a win, and the Lady Leafs’ loss to Rock Island was the team’s only loss of the season.

Capturing the Regional title was the first since 2014 for Geneseo and it was done in front of a massive home crowd, including a filled student-section, dressed in a “white out” theme in support of their team.

GHS senior Kammie Ludwig, who has committed to play basketball at Providence College, said the win was what the team had wanted all season.

Coach Hardison said the Regional Championship “was a big goal for this team all year. This is the first one for Geneseo since 2014.”

Kammie Ludwig led the Leafs in scoring with 26 points. Annie Wirth had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds; Ali Rapps had 9 points and 10 rebounds and Danielle Beach had 10 points.

“I thought our defense really bothered Rock Island all game,” Hardison said. “The girls executed the game plan really well and adjusted throughout the game.”

He added, “The girls have been focused since the loss to Rock Island. As a coach, you never want to lose, but I think it might have been what we needed. Rock Island had been hyping this game as the Trilogy Game. We had it as a revenge game for our only loss the girls played that way.”

“The crowd was amazing, the student section was amazing,” he said. ‘This was a phenomenal atmosphere for high school athletics.”