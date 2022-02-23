Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Elder to Head Move to Eight Man

The Cambridge and AlWood School Boards have selected the person to head the Ridgewood Spartans move to eight man football for the 2022 season. Pat Elder, the high school social studies teacher and assistant coach for the past two seasons for the Spartans will take over the top spot for Ridgewood Football.

This will be Elder’s twenty eighth year coaching high school football. He has been an assistant at U-High and for the Spartans with head coaching stops in Winchester, Sherrard, and Richmond-Burton. Elder is no stranger to leading teams to the playoffs with fifteen trips into the postseason.

Elder is in his second year of teaching at Cambridge High School, he has taught for ten years and been in school administration for fourteen years as an athletic director. He graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor’s Degree and received his Master’s Degree from Saint Ambrose University. He lives in Geneseo with his wife, Casey and has three children, Mitchell, JP, and Maggie.

All of Elder’s coaching experience comes from eleven man football, he is excited for the challenge of the eight man game. “Eight man football will be an exciting change for our players and community. While the game can be more fast paced, it employs the same important skills as 11 man football. Teams that block and tackle well are successful.”

Coach Elder met with the players last week and is excited about the potential for the Ridgewood Spartans going into the inaugural eight man season; “The change will allow our kids to be exposed to many new communities and have the opportunity to display the pride and character that embody the communities that make up the Ridgewood Spartans. This is a great opportunity for our players to excel on and off the field and I feel fortunate to guide them through it.”