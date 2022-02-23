Montez brothers medal at State wrestling meet

Claudia Loucks

Not only did the Montez brothers qualify for the State Wrestling finals, they both came back with medals.

Geneseo High School senior Anthony Montez faced Brother Rice’s Nate Chirillo and after zero points were scored in the first period, Montez earned an escape point out of the bottom position to open the second and remained on top through the third period for the 1-0 win, earning him third place. The win marked Anthony Montez 133 all-time wins in his Geneseo career, placing him at third most in Geneseo High School history.

His younger brother, Zachary Montez, a freshman at GHS, finished fourth in his victory over Chicago St. Rita’s Austin Douglas in the wrestle backs on Saturday at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament in Champaign.

What made it even more memorable for the brothers, sons of Jesse Montez and Sarah Scott, Geneseo, was that the oldest Montez became a coach in his sibling’s final matches.

Just prior to when GHS freshman Zachary Montez stepped on the mat for his bout at the state meet, Head Coach Jon Murray left the floor of the arena, which allowed Zachary’s older brother, Anthony Montez, to sit in the coach’s corner with the brothers’ dad, Jesse Montez, who also is a GHS wrestling coach.

And when Anthony Montez met his opponent on the mat, younger brother Anthony was in the corner with his Dad.

In interviewing Coach Murray after the meet, he commented about the last day of the tournament, Saturday, Feb. 19, and his willingness to put the Montez family in charge for those final matches, he said, “It had been a busy and high pressure day so far with both Zachary and Anthony needed to win their first match to medal, then their next match to get into the 3rd place match which obviously they both did. Then it rolled right into the place matches and Zachary was on deck right away. That’s when I saw Anthony standing close by and it jut hit me. This would be the last round for each of them together in high school. I knew right then what should happen so I asked a referee sitting by the mat if they could sit in each other’s corner. The ref said he didn’t think so. Luckily, the head referee of the tournament was standing behind the next mat over so I asked him. With a little persuasion, he agreed to look the other way. It was the perfect way to end the tournament with Coach Montez coaching each of his sons with the other by his side in the corner.”

Coach Murray said Anthony Montez demonstrated a perfect example of how to battle through adversity...”He landed hard on his head and shoulder during his quarterfinal match, which would have ended most people’s tournament. The match should have been stopped instantly, but it wasn’t and he found himself on his back.”

Murray said Montez fought off his back but ended up suffering his only loss of the tournament by only two points to the eventual runner-up.

“From there with his shoulder in a brace and his arm basically tucked to his side, he won four consecutive matches to bounce all the way back to third place,” he said.

“He’s (Anthony Montez) has been a great leader these past four years in practices, in demonstrating how to live a wrestler’s lifestyle, and finally by demonstrating how to battle through adversity and not let anything stop you even under circumstances which would stop most people. I hope all of our returning wrestlers were taking notes!”

Murray cited another interesting point in that for the first time in school history, “as far as I can remember, we had to freshman State qualifiers, Zachary Montez and Tim Sebastian, including a place-winner. You will be hearing their names again often over the next three years.”

In addition to Anthony and Zachary Montez, GHS freshman Tim Sebastian also qualified for the State Tournament.

In talking with Anthony Montez after he returned to Geneseo from Champaign, he referred to the weekend as “one of the best experiences of my life to get to wrestle with my brother this year and go to the State Tournament with him. We’ve wrestled our entire lives together and waited for this year to get to wrestle together at the State Tournament.”

“Taking Coach Murray’s seat was a very special thing for Zach and me to be in each other’s corners,” he added. “We’ve been in each other’s corners our entire lives so that was amazing to be each other’s corners the one year we have together at State.”

When asked about the injury he incurred in his quarterfinal match at State, Montez said, “Yes, I had an injured shoulder, but I didn’t work all season just to quit and not finish the State Tournament.”