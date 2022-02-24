Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Green River Ducks

This Ducks Unlimited club is having their “Unlimited Banquet 2022” on Saturday, March 19, 2022. It will be held at The Elks Club, 1279 Franklin Grove Rd., Dixon, IL 61021. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. For more info go to: events@ducks.org.

Japan Bluegills Invasive

This is kind of a weird story. About sixty years ago some bluegills were donated to Japan’s Emperor Akihito from then Chicago Mayor Ricard Daley. The bluegills took hold and even made their way to Korea (No! They didn’t swim there!) The problem is they have become invasive species and have led to the close extinction of native species. One example was back in 2005, Japan’s Lake Biwa was so full of bluegills and bass that it put a big hurt on thirty native fish species. The cost was $1.2 million to remove tons of bass and bluegill. Of course, we have our own problems with invasive Asian carps.

In The Trenches

I am currently reading a WW1 book entitled, TRENCH by Stephen Bull. The book tells about how life was for soldiers fighting from the trenches during the Great War. Here is an odd, but sad happening. British sentries were instructed never to cover their ears while on duty less the enemy sneaks up to them at night. That word was slow in coming to the British 2nd South Lancashires. The helmet was to be worn, but nothing to cover the ears. Two British sentries were spotted by their commanding officer with their ears covered. They were told to report to headquarters immediately. Unfortunately, on their way they were both killed by an enemy artillery shell. I wonder what the commanding officer thought when he found out what happened?

Rifles For Deer

There are some Illinois bills sponsored by politicians on both sides of the aisle to allow rifles for deer hunting. As it is now, in Illinois you can use either a shotgun with slugs or a muzzle loader. Handguns and bow are also allowed. Actually, shotgun and muzzle loaders with rifled barrels can be pretty accurate. Still, with certain restrictions on the size of the cartridge, why not use that Winchester gathering dust on the wall or locked in a safe?

Humor

With the pandemic still with us, do we really need a 2022 planner? Can we take showers yet, or just keep washing our hands? I was nervous when I go to our Colona bank wearing my mask and ask for money! Every few days try your clothes on just to make sure they still fit. Pajamas will have you believe all is well on the home front!