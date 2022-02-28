Season ends at sectionals for Lady Leafs

Claudia Loucks

Considering all the Geneseo Lady Leafs have accomplished, the loss to Washington in the IHSA Sectional, is just a small blemish to an outstanding record.

In talking to his team about their season, Coach Scott Hardison said, “You rewrote the history books at Geneseo High School.”

After winning the Regional championship against Rock Island on Feb. 18 in their home gym, the Lady Leafs traveled to La-Salle Peru on Tuesday, Feb. 22, for a rematch against the Washington girls’ basketball team. Geneseo beat Washington at the State Farm Holiday Classic on Dec. 30 in a game that went into overtime and ended in a score of 52-49. That wasn’t the case in their rematch when Washington stopped Geneseo in the Sectional game with a score of 61-51.

When asked for comments, Coach Hardison said, “Where do I start? 31 wins – school record, Regional Championship, 3-peat Western Big 6 Champions, most points scored in a game, most points scored in a season…etc., etc., etc.”

“Tuesday night did not end the way this team wanted or deserved but we need to remember the journey, not the destination,” he said. “The Lady Leafs came into the game with a focus on getting into the Sectional Championship. We knew how good Washington was because we played them in the Championship Game of the State Farm Classic back in late December.”

“The Lady Leafs battled to the end but came up short in the game,” Hardison said. “Washington hit some big shots to end a 2nd half surge and they made their free throws down the stretch to secure the win.”

Geneseo was led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig with 23 points. Danielle Beach added 14 points.

“This senior group of Kammie Ludwig, Ali Rapps and Jordan Porter has set the standard for the girls’ basketball program,” Coach Hardison said. “They have won more games in the last three years than any other group. I would also like to thank senior managers, Claire Toone and Annie Turpin, for their great help to the program over the last four years.”