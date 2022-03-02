Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Olympics 2022

I doubt that I’ll see the next winter games, but a couple things that, to me, were disconcerting. The worse thing was during the halfpipe, at times, they had commercials taking 2/3rds of the screen and a “postage stamp” window of live action. As far as that Russian ice dancer, Kamila Valieva, goes, geez, she is only 15 years old. In my opinion, I think much of the blame goes to her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, and some other Russian sleaze bags. What a sad and total mess that was.. On the positive side, we really enjoyed the Olympics. Nice job, China, for hosting the event. Oh, and “Yay for Belgium.” They got the gold in the men’s speed skating. Awesome! If USA had to lose, I’m glad it was to the old country!

Backyard Bird Count

I didn’t mention it in a previous article, but the Cornell Lab and the National Audubon Society need to go back to the drawing board concerning the February “Backyard Bird Count.” Next time they should use the “K.I.S.S.” method. It was not at all easy to figure out how they wished a person to do the survey. You also had to set-up an account and have a password (like we needed another “password” in our life). We were not the only ones who felt that way. Even the “Birdman of Henry County” had a devil of a time with it. Ugh!

Geneseo Ikes

Pro-fisherman, Don Banning, will be the guest speaker at the Geneseo Izaak Walton League on March 14 starting at 7 p.m. Don’s presentation is entitled, “Gearing up for Springtime Bass & Panfish.” The event will be held in the Ike’s Lodge at the Ikes Park, 1 mile north of Geneseo, off Rt. 82.

Flower Show Dates

The Flower & Garden Show will be held at the Rock Island QCCA Expo Center during March 24 – 27, 2022. For more info go to: www.qccaexpocenter.com.

Swap Meet

The In-Fisherman “Swap Meet” will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island, IL. The hours are 8 to Noon. Free admission. No firearms, land mines, grenades or missiles are allowed. This show is very popular. The Geneseo Ikes are going to have lots of neat items at their table.

Humor

Okay, I know I need a hearing aid. So, two weeks ago I went to a specialist. The doctor fixed me up with a set of hearing aids. After a few weeks I went back to the doctor to make sure it’s all working properly. He said, “It all seems perfect. Your family should be delighted you can hear everything now. I responded, “Oh, no! I just sit quietly, listening carefully. I’ve changed my will four times!”