Eleven Orion wrestlers going to sectionals

Orion Middle School is sending 11 wrestlers to the IESA sectional meet on Saturday, March 5, at Rockridge High School in Edgington.

The Chargers, without any wrestlers in seven weight classes, still won the regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Rockridge.

Orion topped the team standings with 277.5 points, followed by Rockridge, 251.5; Sherrard, third, 198; Mercer County, fourth, 186; Colona, fifth, 96, and Kewanee Central, sixth, 74.5.

Sectional qualifiers are Ellis Thorndyke (65), Gabriel Schnerre (85), Cavan Terry (105), Carson Peck (112) and Maximus Purdy (119), all regional champions; Max Hessler (70) and Tyler Olson (80), both second place, and Broderick Dobbeleare (70), Landyn Leech (80), Mason Laleman (100) and Tyler Henkel (135), all third place.

Fourth-place finishers were Blake Arnold (85), John Nedved (90), Truman Marner (105), Anthony Dochterman (112) and Carter Clark (126).

Kaedyn Nolen (126) was fifth.

Also wrestling were Max Larson (95), Griffin Whitcomb (119) and Wyatt Steen (135).

The 65-lb. weight class had only three wrestlers. As the top seed, Thorndyke had a bye into the championship match. He won a 16-5 major decision over Logan Henson of Colona.

Schnerre had a bye into 85-lb. semis, where he collected a 12-2 major decision over Jayvin Johnson of Rockridge. Schnerre decisioned Quinn Zimmerman of Sherrard for the championship.

Terry won his 105-lb. quarterfinal with a pin of Aiden Ehrhardt of Rockridge in 44 seconds. The Charger then pinned Klay Goodnight of Rockridge in 1:33 to advance to finals, where he pinned Brayden Krahl of Sherrard in 2:15.

At 112 lbs., Peck had a bye into semifinals. He won a 9-0 major decision over Dochterman to move into finals. Peck claimed an 11-0 major decision over Isaac Bull, Rockridge.

Purdy needed only 53 seconds to pin 119-pound Owen O’Dell of Rockridge in semifinals. With the championship at stake, Purdy pinned Tanner Dye of Rockridge in 2:04.

At stake at sectionals are berths in the state tournament at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, and 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Convocation Center, Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.