Geneseo Boys' Basketball falls to Rock Island to end season

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo’s season came to an end at the hands of the Rocks in the Rock Island IHSA Regional game on Feb. 23 at Rock Island.

The Rocks put obvious emphasis on two things that gave the Maple Leafs trouble in their first two meetings – full court ball pressure and rebounding.

Rock Island’s length, size and strength provided ample pressure and rebounding to jump on Geneseo early and to keep them at bay. A run to end the first quarter saw the Rocks go up 21-11.

“We knew what Rock Island’s strengths were and how they could expose us,” Coach Brad Storm said. “We worked on the res break against seven players in practice, but you can’t simulate the size, length and athleticism that they have. And, if they are dialed in and focused on using it, they are really good. They made it tough on us to get the ball across, which made it even easier for them to take us out of our offense. They also dominated us on the glass and made it hard for us to get second chances and on the other end it was hard for us to keep them from getting second or third chances.”

Geneseo was hoping to make a game of it like in their most recent matchup where Geneseo led 16-14 after the first quarter and were within striking distance at the half. But the Rocks did not let the Leafs hang around. Geneseo was able to keep it relatively close early, but a couple runs by Rock Island extended the lead to double figures. The halftime score saw the Rocks enjoying a 41-22 lead.

Storm said, “I thought we were doing some good things against their press, but not consistently enough. When we were able to get the ball to the middle, we got some easy looks at the basket, even if we weren’t knocking them down. To Rocky’s credit, they made it hard to do that regularly and instead forced us into some passes that led to turnovers and some easy baskets for them…Rock Island was just bigger and better and they weren’t going to give us a chance to stay with them. It was more a case of them playing really effectively more than our guys not giving the effort.”

As the third quarter unfolded, Rock Island took off the full court press, but they didn’t let up on the half court pressure where the Maple Leafs continued to struggle scoring, which allowed Rock Island to extend the lead.

“We missed a lot of shots that we needed to go down,” Coach Storm said. ‘In some cases I think we had guys looking over their shoulder looking for those huge athletes, and we didn’t finish. We also couldn’t get many good, open looks on the perimeter. That was more a care of Rocky’s defense than it was our guys just not able to score. They had us on our heels the entire game.”

Thomas Henson had four rebounds, two assists and eight points to lead Geneseo. Bristol Lewis had five rebounds and Nathan VanDeWoestyne finished with six points; Tayt Hager scored five points; Anthony Pierce chipped in with four points; Brock Seei had four rebounds; Andrew Cotty, Jacob Harris and Owen Parker added two points each.

“It obviously wasn’t the way we wanted the game to go,” Storm said. ‘Or, in the bigger picture, the way we would have chosen for the entire season to go. But, I told them after the game that I was indebted to them for this season. We only won 10 games out of 29 played. But, they made it a situation where I looked forward to going to practice to be with them and work with them every day. Using a poker anthology, I told them that we were dealt the hand we have with the size and experience that was less that most teams, we had some players choose to not go out, we are in a conference with much larger schools that have players who work on their game all year round. It was what it was. So, the options are to try to play the hand or fold. Folding isn’t a desirable option, and I thanked them for trying to make due with our dealt hand. We worked to improve our hand, we got better and made some changes to what we did on the floor, and we kept trying to work on the mental approach. Guys could have show less character and just folded, but I appreciate them not doing that. For the most part, we had some mentally tough kids. They were willing to compete this season against bigger and more skilled teams, and that was appreciated.”

He added, “We had some great moments along the way, wining some games that some probably thought we shouldn’t have, we competed for large parts of games with some of those really good WB6 conference teams. I really hope that when they look back on it, they realize it was a positive experience to be part of it and that they grew as individuals having been a part of us this season. Wins in their future life that come from life skills learned are way more important than wins on the high school scoreboard.”