Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Set for the Start of Track

The snow is slowly melting off of the ground but the Ridgewood Spartans Track team is ready to run. The 2022 Spartans will be opening their indoor season, the first in two years on Thursday, March 3rd in Sterling Illinois. Al Steider is returning as the boys coach with Terry Anderson at the helm for the girls, Steider will coach the distance runners, Anderson, the jumpers and sprinters, assistant coaches Pat Elder and Rhonda Blakely will coach sprinters and throwers respectively.

The track team saw three key parts graduate last year, Sprinter Anna Paul, high jumper Lauren Anderson, and long distance runner Nick Janson all moved on to compete in the collegiate ranks.

However, the cupboard is not bare by any means the Spartans have Miranda Reed returning, Reed who was the highest finishing Spartan last year taking seventh place at the State Track meet is back. The boys 4x400 team who won the LTC Championship is back and intact, the relay team includes Taylor Snook, Lucas Kessinger, Ryan Francis, and Lukas Maness. All returning runners will have their eye on LTC titles and a trip to Charleston.

Five newcomers have stepped in to replace Paul, Anderson, and Janson as well. Freshman Luke Gully along with Gavin McDonough will boost the sprinting events while Brooklyn Humphrey and Fernando Avila-Rubio will shore up the distance events for the Spartans. Junior Ty Anderson will also make his presence known in both the shot put and the discuss.

Both Steider and Anderson have a vast selection of options to fill events looking to have forty five athletes to choose from to fill events. Ridgewood Nation can look forward to seeing a host of Spartans crossing the finish line including sprinters Lucas Kessinger, Ryan Francis, Taylor Snook, Bella Paul, and Summer Moore. If distance races are to your flavor you can’t talk about Spartan runners without bringing up Miranda Reed, Kendra Downing, Matt VanHyfte, and Mollie Bennett. Kira Messerly is also a returner looking to challenge the area hurlers in the 300 hurdles.

The Spartans opened their season on February 22nd and will open their season Thursday, March 3rd. Coach Steider is excited about the upcoming indoor season, “It’ll be good to see where we are, we have more kids joining us every day with winter sports finishing up so the indoor season is definitely going to be a work in progress.”

Last season, outdoor meets were only with a few teams with the exception of the Conference Meet and the Postseason and a shortened season. This year, The Spartans will be back to the big invitationals and a full schedule.

Steider, and the rest of the Ridgewood staff are looking forward to the upcoming season, “besides warmer weather and getting back to the normal larger invitationals and meets, all of the coaches are looking forward to competing. We have fifteen more athletes out this year, track is a game of numbers and we are going to be able to compete at a high level with the number of kids we have out.“

Last year Mercer County won the LTC Boys Conference title while the Annawan Braves won the girls conference title. Fans can look for those two schools to work to defend their titles however with Knoxville and A-Town joining the conference is up for grabs going into the season. Ridgewood Nation can look for the Spartans to be in the mix for both titles. With the numbers and experience on both squads anything is possible.