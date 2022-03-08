Geneseo athletes sign to play at college level

Claudia Loucks

It was “Signing Day” recently for Geneseo High School athletes who have signed letters of commitment to play sports at the college level. The student athletes are, from left in the photograph:

- Hunter Clark-Holke, son of Jacque and Nick Holke, who signed to play soccer at St., Ambrose University, Davenport.

-Nathan Vergane, so of Sheryle and Mike Vergane, who signed to play soccer at Scott Community College, Bettendorf.

-Jake Nelms, son of Stacey ad Robb Nelms, who signed to play baseball at Spoon River College, Macomb.

-Nathan VanDeWoestyne, son of Renee and Brett VanDeWoestyne, signed to play football at Drake University, Des Moines.

-Katelynn Emerick, daughter of Amanda and Troy Emerick, signed to play softball at Black Hawk College.

-Justin Johnson, son of Michelle and Jamie Johnson, signed to run cross country and track at University of Wisconsin at Platteville.

-Keely Nguyen, daughter of Melody and Don Nguyen, signed to play golf at Winona State University, Winona, Minn.

-Lauren Johnsen, daughter or Sarah and Larry Johnsen, signed to play volleyball at Cornell College, Mt. Vernon, Iowa.

-Absent from the photo, but who also signed to play college level soccer: Elizabeth Maciejewski, daughter of Tami and Ed Maciejewski, signed to play soccer at Grace College, Winona Lake, Ind.