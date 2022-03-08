Orion baseball to be exciting in 2022

Mindy Carls

Orion’s second-year coach Thomas Smith is looking forward to an exciting season this spring.

“After only having one senior in 2021, we are bringing back a majority of our varsity roster from last season’s rebuild,” Smith said. “On top of that, we had two quality players transfer to Orion, and have a really talented freshman class.

“Players really bought into our offseason strength and conditioning program,” the coach said. “So far this season, the boys have looked really sharp.

“Our goal this season is to get better every single day,” he said. “If we can do that, I think both doubling our win total from 2021 and making some noise in the playoffs are definitely possible.”

In a COVID-19 shortened season, last year’s team was 9-10 overall. The Chargers finished fourth in the Three Rivers West with a 4-5 record. Orion lost in regional semifinals.

Returning varsity letter winners include seniors Quinn Hoftender, first baseman; Dathan Moore, second baseman; Chance Stropes, catcher and outfielder, and Jared Mohr and Ty Comer, outfielders.

Seniors expected to pitch are Hoftender, Moore, Stropes and Payton Weaver.

Juniors returning to varsity are Cole Kratzberg, shortstop and pitcher; Drake Gunn, outfielder and catcher, and Kile Johnson, outfielder and pitcher.

Sophomores who saw varsity action last year are Derek Dykeman, first baseman and pitcher, and Kaden Edmunds, outfielder.

Players transferring to Orion include juniors Alex Edwards and Andrew Meiresonne. Edwards is a third baseman and shortstop, while Meiresonne is an outfielder and pitcher.

Juniors Blayden Murdock and Connor Green were injured last year. Murdock is an outfielder and Green a catcher and outfielder.

Freshmen seeing their first varsity action are Gavin Awbrey, middle infielder, who is starting the season with an injury; Nolan Buchen, utility player and Anthony Clark, outfielder. All three can take the mound, too.

Projected starting pitchers are Hoftender, Kratzberg, Stropes and Johnson. Relievers are Meiresonne, Dykeman, Buchen, Weaver, Moore, Clark, Awbrey, Stropes and Johnson.

Completing the battery will be catchers Stropes, Gunn and Green.

Starting infielders will be Kratzberg, Moore, Hoftender, Edwards, Dykeman, Buchen and Awbrey.

Outfielders will be Gunn, Johnson, Meiresonne and Mohr.

Smith reflected on Orion’s prospects in the Three Rivers West.

“The TRAC West is filled with quality teams, and I think any of the teams can win the conference this year,” he said. “Sherrard won the TRAC West last season, and they traditionally have a great program. Coach Nick Basala does a great job, and I expect them to have a strong season.

“Riverdale, Rockridge, Monmouth-Roseville, Morrison and Erie-Prophetstown all have the talent to have great seasons,” the coach said.

“As for Orion, I think with the core of our team returning and some key additions, we’re in a position to compete for a conference championship in 2022.”

The Chargers open the season on Wednesday, March 16, vs. Knoxville at Love Park, First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.