Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Baseball Preview

If you look at the Ridgewood Spartans’ roster for the upcoming baseball season, the first thing that stands out is just how young head coach Seth Spivey’s team is for the 2022 season. “We will have a young team that will grow throughout the season. Getting to witness the growth of our players throughout the season will be exciting.”

Spivey, entering his 14th year in the dugout for Ridgewood lost six seniors last season Ganon Greenman, Colton Stahl, Mitchell Brooks, Jarrett Lund, Brendan Allen, and Payton Catour from a team which went 11-4 in the Lincoln Trail Conference and 13-10 overall in the shortened season.

Spivey will have some familiar faces in the dugout with him on his coaching staff. Ryan Main, Tim Brown, and Ridge Greenman are all returning to help lead the young Spartans.

The Spartans will look to three returning varsity players including to second team all conference players in infielder Hunter Heirhaeghe and pitcher/infielder Alex White. Senior Keagan Hixson will also need to shine in the 2022 season both on the mound and in the outfield.

The Spartans are a young squad featuring a trio of freshmen pitchers who will more than likely be called on at the varsity level during the season. Zak Arredondo, Conner McKeag, and Owen Anderson will all be taking the mound this spring for Ridgewood as well as looking to anchor the Ridgewood defense.

The LTC is going to divisional play for the first time with the Spartans landing in the LTC West along with Annawan/Wethersfield, ROWVA/Williamsfield, Princeville, Stark County, and Galva. The A&W Titans look to be the preseason favorite having made a run last season which ended in the supersectional.

While new faces abound and a new conference schedule will take some getting used to, the fact that baseball is back in full swing after the abbreviated season last year does not pass by unnoticed by coach Spivey, “We’re all excited about the 2022 season, the 2020 season was canceled without notice, the 2021 season was shortened by five weeks, we’re just ready to play some baseball and see what happens.”

Spartans Softball Preview

Eighth year head coach Renae Leander has a lot of shoes to fill in the upcoming season but she feels the Spartans are up to the challenge. “This group of freshmen are the first group who’ve been through the Ridgewood program in junior high, so they know our system coming in, we’re excited to see what impact they have at the high school level.”

Mike Peterson will be returning for his fifth year but two new faces will be joining the Spartans staff. JV Coach Brian Brown will be stepping into the dugout, along with volunteer coach Kylie Stewart.

The Spartans saw eight players leave the program after last year’s 10-9 season including Kendall Lewis, Mackenzie Brown, and Brooke Jackson. However, Leander’s team brings a strong stable of pitchers to choose from. Sophomores Clara Franks and Mya Brown will be key contributors both inside the circle and in the field. Spartan fans should keep an eye on freshman hurler Gabby Dean as well to fill in at the varsity level.

The Spartans will be splitting the work behind the plate with both Becca Lindsey and Taylor Pace calling the games for Leander.

The Spartans will be anchored by senior Hallica Warren-Anderson who will provide power on the offensive side as well as a consistent glove on defense. Brook Jones, another senior, should also be a key contributor. Alexia Yarbrogh brings both speed and power to the Spartans lineup. The Spartans are looking forward to a full 2022 season having the 2020 campaign canceled as well as playing a shortened 2021 season. “We set our sights on the top of the conference every year along with hopefully a run in the postseason.” Leander commented on the Spartans chances this year.

With a new coaching staff, I am looking forward to seeing the relationships flourish both on the field and off the field. This group is a big chunk of my family and they make softball something you want to be a part of every day. We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of the community at our games to show their support!”

Spartans Open Indoor Season

The Ridgewood Spartans saw three top finishes in their opening indoor track meet on Thursday, March 3rd at Westwood in Sterling. Matt VanHyfte won the triple jump, Gavin McDonough won the 60 meter dash, and Sam Petrie took first in the 60 meter hurdles. While no team score was kept, the Spartans opened the season in high fashion.

Bella Paul won the high jump for the Spartan Girls. Kendra Downing finished second place in the 800 meter run, Miranda Reed finished third in the 800 as well. Complete Results. Individual Running Events. 60m Da. Girls. 18th. Berry, Kylee 9.39. 22nd. Keeton, Emma 9.93. 27th. Harrell, Maddie 10.77. 29th. Keever, Ellie 10.92. 30th. Silvestro, Vittoria 10.93. Boys. 1st. Gavin McDonough 7.62. 5th. Veloz, Meric 7.89. 13th. Herring, Ray 8.19. 16th. Nodine, Carson 8.31. 21st. Stromquist, Brendan 8.54. 200m Dash. Girls. 8th. Berry 32.37. Barham, Lilly 34.04. Boys. Snook, Taylor 26.85. 18th. Harrell, Lucas 31.72. 800m run. Girls. 2nd. Downing, Kendra 2:38. 3rd. Reed, Miranda 2:45. Boys. 3rd. VanHyfte, Matt 2:21. 10th. Jewett, Jack 2:41. 13th. Burbridge, Ryker 2:50. 1600m run. Girls. 4th. Bennett, Mollie 6:53. 5th. Humphrey, Brooklyn 6:58. Boys. Larson, Kaden 5:56. 60m Hurdles. Girls. 4th. Barham 12.82. Boys. 1st. Petrie, Sam 11.23. 2nd. Harrell, Lucas 12.03. Relays. 4x200m. Boys. 2nd. Nodine, Carson, Snook, Veloz, McDonough 1:47. 7th. Petrie, Harrell, Stromquist, Herring 1:55. 4x400m. Girls. 2nd. Cambridge 4:48. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 1st. Paul, Bella 1.42m. Long Jump. Girls. 18th. Berry 3.66m. 15th. Kira Messerly 3.81m. 19th. Barham 3.23m. 20th. Harrell 3.21. Boys. 2nd. Petrie 5.31m. 4th. Nodine 5.07m. Triple Jump. Boys. 1st. VanHyfte 11.25m. Shot Put. Girls. 8th. Hulick, Cadence 6.22m. Boys. 14th. Jewett 8.10m. 15th. Maness, Gage 8.01m.