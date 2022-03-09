Five OMS wrestlers going to state

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School will be well represented at the IESA state meet this weekend in DeKalb.

Five Chargers advanced to the Class A state tournament from the sectional on Saturday, March 5, at Rockridge High School in Edgington.

They are seventh grader Maximus Purdy (119 lbs.), who finished first at sectionals; fifth grader Ellis Thorndyke (65), third; seventh grader Tyler Olson (80), third; seventh grader Gabriel Schnerre (85), third, and eighth grader Carson Peck (112), fourth.

On Friday, the first round will be wrestled at 1:30 p.m. in the Convocation Center on the Northern Illinois University campus in DeKalb.

Thorndyke will wrestle sixth grader Tommy Katz of Prospect Heights MacArthur.

Olson’s first opponent will be seventh grader Charlie Tustin of Manhattan.

Schnerre drew fifth grader Owen Miller of Darien Eisenhower.

Peck will take on Sage Leim of Tremont.

Purdy’s march through the bracket will start with eighth grader Drayden Smith of Mt. Zion.

The winners advance to quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m., while the losers drop into the first round of wrestlebacks.

On Saturday, the second round of wrestlebacks will begin at 9 a.m., followed by semifinals at 11 a.m. Semifinal wrestlebacks will be at 1:45 p.m.

Fifth-place matches will be wrestled at 3 p.m., followed by third-place matches.

Finalists will march in the parade of champions at 4:45 p.m. Championship matches will be at 5:15 p.m.

At the sectional tournament, Thorndyke defeated Lily Sowell of Ottawa Shepherd on a 10-0 major decision in quarterfinals. Talon Meyers of Fulton River Bend decisioned Thorndyke 2-0 in semis.

In wrestlebacks, Thorndyke pinned Aiden Eads of Sherrard in 1:40. With third place at stake, Thorndyke won a 10-0 major decision over Drayden Daniels of Sandwich.

Olson opened his day at sectionals with a pin of Waylon Phelps of Morrison in 46 seconds. He rolled his quarterfinal foe, Mason Smith of Genoa-Kingston, in 2:08. In semifinals, Raiden Terry of Seneca decisioned Olson 7-2.

Dropping into wrestleback semifinals, Olson pinned Braeden Parker of Marseilles in 2:03. The Charger then decisioned Rocket Alex Oquendo of Rock Falls 4-1 for third place.

As a regional champion, Schnerre had a bye into quarterfinals. When he finally go on the mat, Koby Clark of Marseilles edged Schnerre 3-2.

Schnerre fell into the first round of wrestlebacks, where he pinned Triton Pulfrey of Riverdale in 3:20. The OMS wrestler won a 14-0 major decision over his next opponent, Jayvin Johnson of Rockridge. Moving on to the third-place match, Schnerre decisioned Jacob Ross of Sandwich 4-0.

Peck received a bye into quarterfinals because he was a regional champion. In quarterfinals, he decisioned Ethan Othon of Seneca 7-4. Beau Thompson of Seneca pinned Peck in 35 seconds during semifinals.

In wrestleback semifinals, Peck won an 8-0 major decision over Callum Thompson of Sherrard. Battling for third place, Kamden White of Morrison rolled Peck in 1:30.

Purdy, another one of Orion’s regional champions, opened his sectional experience with a pin of Jonner Smith, West Carroll, in 59 seconds during quarterfinals. Advancing to semifinals, Purdy then stuck Ethan Waugh of Meridian Stillman Valley in 1:52.

In the championship bout, Purdy rolled Adan Oquendo of Rock Falls in 3:14.

Other Orion wrestlers at sectionals were Broderick Dobbeleare (70 lbs.), Max Hessler (70), Landyn Leech (80), Mason Laleman (100), Cavan Terry (105) and Tyler Henkel (135).

Advance tickets for the state tournament may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com. Search for “NIU Convocation Center” and then the IESA Wrestling Finals. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.