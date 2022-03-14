Geneseo's Ludwig earns First Team All-State honors

Claudia Loucks

Kammie Ludwig finished her senior basketball season on the first team All State roster…The All State roster is not new to Ludwig as she was on the second team All State after her junior season.

The Geneseo High School senior was voted to the first team in Class 3A by the Illinois Associated Press.

Her accomplishments and accolades have been many on and off the hardwood, including being named the Western Big 6 Conference MVP.

She said she looks forward to seeing the list of the All State athletes at the end of each season and added that she did not necessarily expect to make the first team…”I look forward to seeing the list at the end the season, but with how many teams did well this season, especially in Chicago and Peoria areas, I wasn’t necessarily expecting to the make the first team…I kind of surprised myself, but I also knew I had put in so much hard work and dedication. It was great to be on the list with one of my best friends, Katie Krupa, who is someone that I’ve played AAU with and have grown up with. Some of the best players that have been through Illinois have been on that list, so it is really an honor to see my name on it.”

But teammates, fans and GHS basketball coach Scott Hardison would disagree with Ludwig. I think as Coach Hardison previously stated, In talking to his team about their season, Coach Scott Hardison said, “You rewrote the history books at Geneseo High School.”

Ludwig played a huge role in the “rewrite,” as she helped the Lady Leafs finish one of the best season’s in the program’s history. The team finished the year 31-2, a school record for wins; in addition to reaching No. 1 in the Illinois AP Top 10 for the first time ever.

And the list goes on… Geneseo’s Ludwig not only scored 34 points in the Lady Leafs game against Brimfield at the Kewanee MLK Tournament, but she also broke a GHS scoring record set 20 years ago.

Coach Scott Hardison called a timeout when the record was broken and Ludwig’s teammates waved posters and cheered her accomplishments.

The previous record of 1575 was held by GHS graduate Amber Wisdom and it was set in 2001-2002. That record stood for 20 years.

After three games at the MLK Tournament, Ludwig sits at 1629 points.

Coach Hardison said, “With each point, Kammie continues to build on her record. She is a phenomenal player with an amazing work ethic. The career scoring record has been a goal of Kammie’s since she started high school.”

Hardison went on to share that “coaching Kammie Ludwig is a privilege because of her work ethic and her drive to continually get better. The great athletes do not settle and always want to compete and win. Kammie is definitely that type of athlete who has strived since her freshman year to be a leader on and off the floor for the Geneseo girls’ program.”

“I believe this attitude and effort will serve Kammie greatly as she continues her basketball career at Providence College in Rhode Island,” he said. “I believe the Friars are getting an amazing athlete, a great kid, and someone that will make Providence alumni very happy. I think she will succeed at the next level because Kammie will put her mind toward a goal and work to achieve that goal.”

After winning the Regional championship against Rock Island on Feb. 18 in their home gym, the Lady Leafs traveled to La-Salle Peru on Tuesday, Feb. 22, for a rematch against the Washington girls’ basketball team. Geneseo beat Washington at the State Farm Holiday Classic on Dec. 30 in a game that went into overtime and ended in a score of 52- 49. That wasn’t the case in their rematch when Washington stopped Geneseo in the Sectional game with a score of 61-51.

When asked for comments, Coach Hardison said, “Where do I start? 31 wins – school record, Regional Championship, 3-peat Western Big 6 Champions, most points scored in a game, most points scored in a season…etc., etc., etc.”

Ludwig said this year’s basketball season “was a totally different mindset for the basketball program. We all wanted to win. There were so many times this season in huddles when we would tell each other that we weren’t losing this game.

Having all those people around you with the same goal, especially because we had a big target on our backs, we knew we would get everyone’s best shot, helped a lot.

She said the team “embraced the adversity and I think that‘s where a lot of our success came from. We were so competitive and we were a great group of athletes. We wanted to win for each other.’

Ludwig will continue her basketball career at Providence College in Providence, R.I., where she said she hopes to share Geneseo up;-tempo game style.

“Everyone always asks what is something you can help your college team out with, and I think pushing the ball up the court and having speed in our game is something I could help out with. I’m excited to get to play for Providence. They have a great coach and great girls. It’s a great conference.”

Ludwig, daughter of Justin and Jennifer Ludwig, began her journey with basketball and volleyball when she was in preschool with Tee Ball and said she knew then she wanted to play Division I basketball since she was in third grade.

“I wrote out my goals with my parents in third grade and playing D1 basketball was number one for me,” she said. “My favorite sport is basketball because I feel most comfortable when in that element. Everything and all my problems disappear and I can relax and be myself without stress.”