Catching up with Denver Bronco Drew Himmelman

Claudia Loucks

Drew Himmelman went from being on Geneseo’s Green Machine to playing with the Illinois State Redbirds to fulfilling his dream goal of becoming part of an NFL team. Himmelman currently is on the Denver Broncos.

He was in Geneseo recently to visit parents Scott and Angela Himmelman before returning to Denver on March 17 to continue training with the Denver team.

His journey with the NFL began last May when he joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He took part in the team’s Rookie Training Camp and Optional Team Activities in Denver in addition to Fall Training Camp.

He was one of 90 players on the pre-season roster, knowing that only 53 of those players would make the team.

After being cut at the end of training camp, was one of the 16 who were brought back for the practice squad.

He was elevated for two regular season games with, the first against Philadelphia Eagles and the second one was when the Broncos faced the Los Angeles Chargers.

During the off season, Himmelman said he is free “to come and go” on his own, but maintains his workout schedule whether it be in Denver or in Geneseo.

He was in Denver the last five weeks working with the Broncos strength coaches, he said…”I came to Geneseo for a couple of weeks to visit family and friends and will return to Denver to begin training again. The NFL off-season training program begins April 11 with a combination of training and meetings.

Himmelman has signed a futures contract with the Denver Broncos which makes him a member of the team in the off-season.

“Rookie years can be turbulent, but I am with a great group of guys in the offensive line room and on the team in general and that makes it a lot easier,” he said.

Even though he doesn’t have time for much other than workouts, the elite athlete said he is “anxious and excited to get back to Denver. I like it out there.”

His NFL journey will again have him as one of the 90 players on the Denver pre-season roster with 53 of those players making the team.

Cuts begin after the first pre-season game and after the third pre-season game there will be a final cut of 27 players, leaving 53 players on the Denver Broncos roster.’

“My goal is to make the team and make the active 53-man roster,” Himmelman said.

Himmelman graduated from Geneseo High School in 2015; earned his Master’s Degree in science in April of last year from Illinois State University, and joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May of 2021.