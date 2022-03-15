Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Galva Teachers

The retired Galva Teachers Association recently had their luncheon meeting at Geneseo’s Sweet Peas restaurant. The food was excellent and as usual, Josh, our server, contributed to the nice event. I like to hear some of their “war stories.” I think I’d last ten minutes as a teacher before they hauled me away to the funny farm. God bless them all.

Sunrise Café

Lorna, Lori Palmgren and myself recently had breakfast at the former Maple City Café. The food and service were excellent! The owners are originally from Albania.

Need Fishing Gear

You may want to start taking an inventory of your fishing gear. Besides a trip to local stores that carry fishing supplies, the big Q.C. In-Fisherman, “SWAP MEET”” will be held on Saturday, April 2nd. It will be held at the QCCA Expo Center with hours from 8 a.m. to Noon. Make sure to visit the Geneseo Izaak Walton League’s tables of new and used fishing items like tackle boxes, rod ‘n reels, boat seats, an almost new trolling motor, and lots of other great deals. Vendors can set-up their table(s) starting at 7 a.m. There is no admission fee and no charge for vendors, either. Make sure to check-out all the new and used hunting, fishing, boating and camping equipment. No guns or ammo are allowed. We hope to see you there.

American Flag

I had an e-mail the other day asking how does one properly disposes of some old and battered American flags. I called Bob Deboever and he reminded me of the outside repainted mail collection box. I had forgotten about it. Anyway, it sits just outside the Geneseo VFW building. So, instead of throwing our beloved flag in the garbage can, drop it off in the VFW box for proper disposal.

Russian Guests

Through the years, courtesy of the Geneseo International Thanksgiving Program, we hosted some visitors from Russia. We still correspond with two Russians, Artur Varnakov and Sergey Izmestyev. They are careful what they say, but it is easy to read between the lines how they feel about Putin and their government. We received an e-mail from one of the fellows on March 5th telling us that their government will jail any demonstrators for 15 years and/or heavy fines. One of the Russians told us their freedoms, what they have left, are being taken away. They are powerless and are afraid of Putin. To me, Putin falls right in there with Hitler and Stalin while China sits back and smiles!

Senior Humor

The older I get, the earlier it gets late. I remember being able to get up without making sound effects. Sometimes, someone unexpected comes into your life out of nowhere, makes your heart race, and changes you forever. We call those people….police. As to having a colonoscopy, which I’ve had a few and no big deal, you might ask a few of these questions to the doctor. “Any sign of the trapped miners, Doc?” or “Is this how a Muppet feels.”