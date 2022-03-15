Orion eighth grade volleyball play for regional title

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School’s eighth grade volleyball team reached the IESA regional championship match only to fall to archrival Sherrard on Thursday, March 10.

As the top seed in the regional they hosted, the Chargers received a bye into the semifinals on Tuesday, March 8. They defeated Rockridge 25-17, 13-25, 25-0.

In the championship match on two days later, Sherrard edged Orion 25-23, 25-20 at Orion High School.

Sherrard advanced to the sectional match with Mossville on Monday, March 14, at Rockridge High School in Edgington. The winner advanced to the state tournament on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, at Pana High School southeast of Springfield.

Coach Sydney Adams, who is also the varsity coach, worked with Chargers Amelia DeBaillie, Kamryn Brown, Mylie Essary, Delaney Tapscott, Autumn Hoftender, Savannah Faulkner, Allyssa Peterson, Lena Willett, Mallory Pronschinske, Killian Graff, Lexi Christensen, Allison Taets, Haylee Downing, Avery Nichols and Hayden Gehring.

Orion seventh graders were assigned to the Monmouth-Roseville regional in Joy. In quarterfinals, Rockridge defeated Orion 25-17, 25-10.

Coach Macy Hancock’s Charger team includes Sydney Wyant, Isabella Wenger, Gracie Pokrajac, Aubree James, Sadie Appel, Bella Nightingale, Olivia Carstens, Abby Downing, Abby Versluys, Irelyn Thorndyke, Isabella Carstens, Natalie Versluys, Nona Schofield, Alivea Hull and Abbi Arnold.