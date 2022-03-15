Orion wrestlers go to frosh-soph state

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestlers Cole Perkins and Phillip Dochterman capped their seasons with the IWCOA frosh-soph state tournament last weekend in Springfield.

The tournament was Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13, at the BOS Center in downtown Springfield. Sponsored by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, the tournament was for boys who had not qualified for the IHSA individual state tournament in Champaign.

Almost 2,000 wrestlers entered the IWCOA’s 16 regional tournaments on the last weekend in February. The top four in each weight class moved on to eight sectionals, with the top four moving on to state.

Dochterman (182 lbs.) was second at sectionals and Perkins (126) was second.

On Saturday in Springfield, the action began with rounds of 32 and 16, followed by two rounds of wrestlebacks.

In the first round, Ryan Mackowiak of Lincoln-Way Central won a 10-0 major decision over Perkins. Dochterman won his match with a pin of Drew Herzberg, Deerfield, in 53 seconds.

Dochterman moved on to the round of 16, where Ayden Salley of Barrington stuck him in 4:11.

Dropping into wrestlebacks, Perkins lost an 11-1 major decision to Noah Harper of Edwardsville. Dochterman fought a wild match with Cael Brezina of Downers Grove North before losing 10-9.

Neither Charger moved on to Sunday’s competition.

IWCOA regionals

Perkins and Dochterman were two of the Orion wrestlers who competed in the Morrison regionals on Sunday, Feb. 27.

At 101 lbs., Kaleb Sovey finished third with a pin of Logan Stone of United in 4:36.

Perkins had a bye into quarterfinals, where he was pinned. In wrestlebacks, he won an 8-6 decision over Josh McKendry of Amboy to move on to wrestleback semis. Perkins pinned Justin DePauw of Princeton in 4:29. In the third-place match, Zach Milder of Morrison rolled Perkins in 57 seconds.

Chance Clem-McKinley, also at 126, reached the wrestleback semifinals, where he hooked up with Milder. The Mustang pinned him in 34 seconds to end his season.

Chargers Mason Anderson and Cooper Herd were on a collision course in the 138-lb. bracket.

Both had wins in the first round, Anderson with a pin of Victor Bonnell of Erie-Prophetstown in 50 seconds and Herd with an 8-1 decision over Noah Zebron of LaSalle-Peru. In quarterfinals, Anderson gave up a 5-2 decision to Karl Hubb of Lena-Winslow, while Herd pinned Hunter Bertolozzi of Sterling in 2:34.

Cade Hey of Dixon pinned Herd at 4:53 in semifinals.

Meanwhile, Anderson was advancing through wrestlebacks. He pinned Zebron in 47 seconds and Dawson Fry of Monmouth-Roseville in 2:17.

Wrestleback semifinals began with Anderson and Herd squaring off in the circle. Herd prevailed 10-9.

Going for third, Hubb decisioned Herd 5-3.

Nolan Loete (145) received a bye into quarterfinals. He decisioned Kayden Marolf of Monmouth United 5-4. In semifinals, Loete pinned Braylon Swertferger of Erie-Prophetstown in 56 seconds.

Joshua Hock of Geneseo decisioned Loete 6-2 in the championship bout.

Kaden Edmunds competed at 160 lbs. In quarters, he pinned Xzavier Reuter of Geneseo in 55 seconds. Zac Bradley of Riverdale rolled Edmunds at 2:43 in semis. Edmunds decisioned Donavyn Fernandez of Freeport 8-6 in wrestleback semis, and in the third-place match Gage Tate of Sterling pinned Edmunds in 2:16.

Dochterman had only two matches and won both. In semis, he pinned Bryce Folsom of Erie-Prophetstown in 1:56. Dochterman wrestled another Erie-Prophetstown boy, Luke Otten, for the championship and stuck him in 1:32.

Also competing were Zach Brown (120), Cash Duhs (132), Brady Whitcomb (152), Talan Rodney (152), Aiden Fisher (160) and Noah Parr (220).

IWCOA sectionals

Sterling hosted the sectionals on Sunday, March 6.

At 101 lbs., Merrick Stockwell of Rock Island and Kristian Gersch of Richmond Burton rolled Sovey to eliminate him from the tournament.

Douglas Phillips of Burlington Central decisioned Perkins 10-3 in the 126-lb. quarterfinals.

Perkins pinned Morrison’s Milder at 1:43 in wrestlebacks. He then rolled Dixon’s Jayden Weidman in 4:59 during wrestleback semifinals.

With third-place at stake, Logan Campbell of Hampshire pinned Perkins in 2:56.

Daniel Rosas of Harvard and Isaac Jones of Richmond Burton pinned Herd to end his season.

Loete opened his sectional tournament with a pin of Braden Rogers of Stillman Valley at 3:30 in quarterfinals. In semifinals, Max Astacio of Marian Central decisioned Loete 5-0.

During consolation semifinals, Anthony Bauer of Oregon decisioned Loete 9-8.

At 160, Edmunds gave up pins to Sean Kolkebeck of DeKalb and Leo Stoffel of Rochelle.

Dochterman pinned Ethan Ballard of Rockton Hononegah in 2:11 during 182-lb. quarterfinals and Landen Elder of Oregon in 2:36 of semifinals. In the championship match, James Soliz of Moline stuck Dochterman in 2:16