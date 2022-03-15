Three Rivers names girls All Conference teams
Orion’s Jennie Abbott was named to the Three Rivers All-Conference second team for girls basketball.
Head coaches selected the team.
West Division
First team (all unanimous selections)
Monmouth-Roseville — Sophomore Carmyn Huston.
Morrison — Junior Shelby Veltrop.
Rockridge — Seniors Kierney McDonald and Madison Heisch.
Sherrard — Senior Sydney Adamson, junior Olivia Meskan.
Second team
Erie-Prophetstown — Sophomore Kennedy Buck.
Mon-Rose — Junior Mattie Gillen.
Morrison — Freshman Camryn Veltrop.
Orion — Junior Jennie Abbott.
Riverdale — Sophomore Carrieanne Hungate.
Rockridge — Senior Morgan McClain.
Sherrard — Senior Avrie Schmidt, junior Kyla Elsbury.
Honorable mention
Mon-Rose — Senior Belle Thompson, freshman Brianna Woodard.
Morrison — Senior Kendra Fisher.
Final standings
Varsity, conference records — 1st, Sherrard 11-1. 2nd, Rockridge 10-2. 3rd, Mon-Rose 8-4. 4th, Morrison 7-5. 5th, Riverdale 3-9. 6th, Erie-Prophetstown 2-10. 7th, Orion 1-11.
Sophomore — 1st, Sherrard 10-0. 2nd, Mon-Rose 8-4. 3rd, Erie-Prophetstown 6-4. 4th, Rockridge 5-5. 5th, Riverdale 3-4. 6th, Orion 2-7. 7th, Morrison 0-10.
East Division
First team
Hall — Sophomore McKenna Christiansen, unanimous selection.
Mendota — Sophomore Reanna Brant.
Newman — Sophomore Jess Johns.
Princeton — Senior McKenzie Hecht, unanimous selection; junior Olivia Gartin.
St. Bede — Senior Lia Bosnich.
Second team
Bureau Valley — Sophomore Kate Salisbury.
Hall — Junior Promise Biacometti.
Kewanee — Juniors Marissa Stevens and Emma Crofton.
St. Bede — Sophomore Ella Hermes, senior Leah Smoudzinski.
Honorable mention
Kewanee — Senior Lainey Kelly.
Mendota — Senior Paige Manning.
Newman — Sophomore Adalyn Waldschmidt.
Princeton — Senior Morgan Coleman, junior Mariah Hobson.
St. Bede — Senior Ryann Stoudt.
Final standings
Varsity, conference and overall records — 1st, Princeton, 10-1, 19-3. 2nd, St. Bede 9-2, 14-17. 3rd, Kewanee 8-4, 12-18. 4th, Hall 7-5, 12-18. 5th, Bureau Valley, 4-8, 8-20. 6th, Mendota, 3-9, 4-22. 7th, Newman, 0-12, 2-25.
Sophomore — 1st, Kewanee 10-1, 11-5. 2nd, Bureau Valley 10-2, 14-11. 3rd, St. Bede 5-3, 10-11. 4th, Mendota 5-6, 5-16. 5th, Princeton 4-7, 7-9. 6th, Newman 2-8, 3-14. 7th, Hall 1-9, 2-18.