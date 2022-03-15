Three Rivers names girls All Conference teams

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Jennie Abbott was named to the Three Rivers All-Conference second team for girls basketball.

Head coaches selected the team.

West Division

First team (all unanimous selections)

Monmouth-Roseville — Sophomore Carmyn Huston.

Morrison — Junior Shelby Veltrop.

Rockridge — Seniors Kierney McDonald and Madison Heisch.

Sherrard — Senior Sydney Adamson, junior Olivia Meskan.

Second team

Erie-Prophetstown — Sophomore Kennedy Buck.

Mon-Rose — Junior Mattie Gillen.

Morrison — Freshman Camryn Veltrop.

Orion — Junior Jennie Abbott.

Riverdale — Sophomore Carrieanne Hungate.

Rockridge — Senior Morgan McClain.

Sherrard — Senior Avrie Schmidt, junior Kyla Elsbury.

Honorable mention

Mon-Rose — Senior Belle Thompson, freshman Brianna Woodard.

Morrison — Senior Kendra Fisher.

Final standings

Varsity, conference records — 1st, Sherrard 11-1. 2nd, Rockridge 10-2. 3rd, Mon-Rose 8-4. 4th, Morrison 7-5. 5th, Riverdale 3-9. 6th, Erie-Prophetstown 2-10. 7th, Orion 1-11.

Sophomore — 1st, Sherrard 10-0. 2nd, Mon-Rose 8-4. 3rd, Erie-Prophetstown 6-4. 4th, Rockridge 5-5. 5th, Riverdale 3-4. 6th, Orion 2-7. 7th, Morrison 0-10.

East Division

First team

Hall — Sophomore McKenna Christiansen, unanimous selection.

Mendota — Sophomore Reanna Brant.

Newman — Sophomore Jess Johns.

Princeton — Senior McKenzie Hecht, unanimous selection; junior Olivia Gartin.

St. Bede — Senior Lia Bosnich.

Second team

Bureau Valley — Sophomore Kate Salisbury.

Hall — Junior Promise Biacometti.

Kewanee — Juniors Marissa Stevens and Emma Crofton.

St. Bede — Sophomore Ella Hermes, senior Leah Smoudzinski.

Honorable mention

Kewanee — Senior Lainey Kelly.

Mendota — Senior Paige Manning.

Newman — Sophomore Adalyn Waldschmidt.

Princeton — Senior Morgan Coleman, junior Mariah Hobson.

St. Bede — Senior Ryann Stoudt.

Final standings

Varsity, conference and overall records — 1st, Princeton, 10-1, 19-3. 2nd, St. Bede 9-2, 14-17. 3rd, Kewanee 8-4, 12-18. 4th, Hall 7-5, 12-18. 5th, Bureau Valley, 4-8, 8-20. 6th, Mendota, 3-9, 4-22. 7th, Newman, 0-12, 2-25.

Sophomore — 1st, Kewanee 10-1, 11-5. 2nd, Bureau Valley 10-2, 14-11. 3rd, St. Bede 5-3, 10-11. 4th, Mendota 5-6, 5-16. 5th, Princeton 4-7, 7-9. 6th, Newman 2-8, 3-14. 7th, Hall 1-9, 2-18.