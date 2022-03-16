Orion-Sherrard soccer aiming for 20 wins

Mindy Carls

A COVID-19 shortened season gave Orion-Sherrard no chance to continue a strong of 20-win seasons in 2021. United finished with a 7-3-1 record.

Coach Rick Cline, whose career record is 195-77-20, is hoping to resume the 20-win streak this year.

Returning varsity letter winners include seniors Mariah Meyers and Rokia Claus, forwards and midfielders, and Zoe Larkins, midfielder; juniors Miriam Clarke and Addison Szymborski, midfielders; Jennie Abbott, forward and midfielder, and Samantha Avila, midfielder and defender; and sophomores Ashley Schmoll and Kaitlyn Greenwood, midfielders.

New players are sophomore Ellie Goble and freshmen Alyssa Layer, Amiliani Bradley, Claire Weber, Jenna Szymborski, Kendal Maynard, Quinn DeLoose, Rachael Fender, Violet Fiers and Zoey Rains.

“We’re returning a good number of players from last year’s squad, and are adding a strong class of talented freshman girls to the mix,” Cline said.

“We have gotten faster, and we continue to grow in the game through year-round play,” the coach said.

“Ultimately, we want to make this a very fun season and to work hard to be the best team that we can be,” he said. “We're proud that, pre-COVID, we had put together three successive 20+ win seasons. We hope to regain that level of success.”