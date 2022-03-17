Geneseo boys track forecast

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Boys’ Track roster has 71 athletes with only 10 of those being seniors. Head coach Matt Deets is pleased with that number, and said, “That is looking good for us in the future. Last season we ended with only about 40 athletes, so our numbers are back to where they were pre-pandemic. I always hope to have around 70 athletes out for track and field.”

There are two returning All-State pole vaulters included on the roster this season in Malakai Schaad and brother Cooper Schaad, in addition to State qualifiers: Karson Emry, high jump; Aidan Coppejans, triple jump; and Will Taylor, Nate Ryerson, Hunter Clark-Holke and Malakai Schaad in the 4x400m relay.

Coach Deets listed some of the strength in this season’s team as the pole vaulters and throwers…”We have a young throws crew that is showing a great amount of potential for the rest of this year and in the future,” he said. “The past few years we only had one or two athletes barely throw over 40 feet in the shot put and we already have three guys over that mark and I think we will have at least five or six over 40 ft. by the end of the season.”

“Our sprinters are young as well this year and I think will develop by the end of the track season,” he added. “We have several athletes in Nate Clark-Holke, Zach Stoeger, Jeron Neal, Nate Ryerson and Will Taylor who have a great work ethic of practice and will continue to drop their times by the end of the season.”

He said Jacob Rapps “has also looked impressive in the hurdles at practice so far this year. He is a completely different runner than he was a season ago, much more aggressive and confident and that is going to carry over to some impressive times in the coming weeks.”