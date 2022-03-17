Orion track rebuilding

Mindy Carls

Orion boys are looking forward to the first normal track season since 2019.

Although the full conference did not have a meet in 2021, the Three Rivers West schools held their own meet. Orion’s Josh Spranger was discus champion. He went on to qualify for the state meet.

Coach Logan Hohl’s returning letter winners include senior Kade Scharpman and junior Eric Thorndyke, distance runners, and sophomore Brody Straw, thrower.

New to the team are senior throwers Christian Lapsey and Gabe Laleman; juniors Tyler Anderson, sprinter; Joe Hogan, sprinter and distance runner, and Nick Sturtewagen, thrower; and sophomores Adam Farhan and Daylen Dekeyrel, distance runners and Blake Hunter, thrower.

Freshmen are Cash Duhs, Dayne Gibbons, Lance Moore and Braxton Story, sprinters and jumpers, and Daniel Rittenhouse, thrower.

“Scharpman will be our key distance runner in the 800 and 1600,” Hohl said. “He is our only senior on the distance crew. Thorndyke is close behind in the same events.”

In the sprints, “Gibbons is a standout freshman,” the coach said. “He is looking strong in the 200 and long jump. Anderson will be my strongest 100-meter runner with a strong acceleration out of the blocks.”

Orion will have new jumpers. Freshmen Gibbons, Duhs and Moore will comp in the long jump, while Story will start the high jump.

“My throwing team consists of my two seniors, Gabe and Christian, who are both new to throwing,” Hohl said. “They are making quick progress. My remaining throwers are also improving quickly. It will be close among the group to determine who will be competing at conference and sectionals.”

Orion had only three boys return from last season, but the coach has a lot of new faces this year. Eleven in fact, and only two are seniors.

“We have a fairly decent spread across all four classes,” Hohl said. “This will be really important for rebuilding our program after the pandemic. We could see a lot of progress in the upcoming years.”

Scharpman and Thorndyke could place in the top 10 to 15 during distance races at the Three Rivers meet, the coach said.

Gibbons will be Orion’s top sprinter and jumper, Hohl said.

“He could see a bright future as well,” the coach said.

“The conference meet is always unpredictable,” he said. “Our team will not have a strong presence at conference this year; however, we could be looking at a lot of progress over the next two or three years. If we continue to bring some new faces in over the years, we could have a much stronger presence in the future.”