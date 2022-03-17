Republicans - Democrats face off in new districts for June 28 primary

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic

The State Board of Elections closed filings Monday March 14 for candidates to be on the June 28 ballot.  The newly drawn Legislative and Congressional maps attracted candidates from some unlikely corners of the state into the same races.  

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

  • Jesse Sullivan & Kathleen Murphy                     Republican
  • Max Solomon & Latasha Fields                          Republican
  • Keisha Smith                                                          Republican
  • Emily Johnson & Brett Mahlen                            Republican
  • Paul Schimpf & Carolyn Schofield                      Republican
  • Darren Bailey & Stephanie Trussell                    Republican
  • Richard Irvin & Avery Bourne                              Republican
  • Gary Rabine & Aaron Del Mar                             Republican
  • Beverly Miles & Karla Shaw                                 Democrat
  • JB Pritzker & Juliana Stratton                               Democrat (incumbent)

Attorney General

  • Thomas DeVore                      Republican            Sorento 
  • Steve Kim                                 Republican            Deerfield
  • Kwame Roul                            Democrat              Chicago  (incumbent)
  • David Shestokas                     Democrat              Orland Park

Secretary of State

  • Michelle Turney                       Republican           Chicago
  • John C. Milhiser                       Republican            Springfield
  • Dan Brady                                Republican            Bloomington
  • Sidney Moore                          Democrat               Homewood
  • Alexi Giannoulias                    Democrat               Chicago
  • Anna M Valencia                     Democrat               Chicago
  • David H. Moore                       Democrat               Chicago

Comptroller

  • Michael Kinney                        Republican             Carol Stream
  • Shannon Teresi                       Republican              Crystal Lake
  • Susana Mendoza                    Democrat                Chicago   (incumbent)

Treasurer

  • Patrice McDermand               Republican                Lake Bluff
  • Tom Demmer                          Republican                Dixon
  • Michael Frerichs                      Democrat                  Champaign    (incumbent)

United States Senate

  • Matthew Dubeil            Republican                Naperville IL
  • Kathy Salvi                     Republican                Mundelein IL 
  • Anthony Williams         Republican                Dolton IL 
  • Jimmy Lee Tillman II    Republican                 Chicago 
  • Robert "Bobby" Piton  Republican                Geneva 
  • Maryann Mahlen          Republican                Orland Park 
  • Casey Chlebeck             Republican                Lake Forest
  • Peggy Hubbard             Republican                Belleville 
  • Tammy Duckworth       Democrat                  Hoffman Estates  (Incumbent)

16th Congressional District 

This District takes in areas of Henry County excluding the communities of Kewanee, Galva, Coal Valley, Woodhull, Alpha and parts of Colona.  

  • Darin LaHood                    Republican             Peoria    (incumbent)
  • Walt Peters                        Republican             Rockford 
  • JoAnn Guillemette            Republican             Rockford  
  • Michael Rebresh              Republican              Minooka  
  • There is no Democrat candidate

17th Congressional District

This District includes the Henry County communities of Kewanee, Galva, Bishop Hill, Coal Valley, Woodhull, Alpha and portions of Colona. The community of Cleveland has voters in both the 16th and 17th District.  It encompasses all of Knox County.  It is an open seat, as Congresswoman Cheri Bustos will not be running. 

  • Esther Joy King                            Republican                East Moline
  • William "Charlie" Helmick Jr.     Republican                East Moline
  • Litesa Wallace                              Democrat                  Rockford
  • Angie Normoyle                          Democrat                  Moline
  • Eric Sorenson                              Democrat                  Moline
  • Linda McNeely                            Democrat                  Rockford
  • Marsha Williams                         Democrat                  Channahon
  • Jacqueline McGowan                 Democrat                  Palos Hills
  • Jonathan Klarer Logeman         Democrat                  Rockford

9th Judicial Circuit - Shiplett vacancy

  • Karl Johnson                                Republican                Altona
  • Ken Hogan                                   Republican                East Galesburg
  • David Hansen                              Democrat                  Galesburg
  • Jim Harrell                                    Democrat                   Rio

14th Judicial Circuit - O'Connor vacancy 

  • Lance Camp                                Republican                 Atkinson
  • Colby Hathaway                         Republican                 Kewanee
  • There is no Democrat candidate     

36th State Senate District

This district runs south out of the Quad Cities, taking in the Henry County communities of Cleveland, Colona, Orion, Lynn Center, and Alpha.  It takes in Galesburg, and some area to the east, and south of Knoxville.  

  • Glen Evans Sr.                            Republican                   Rock Island
  • Mike Thomas                             Republican                   Rock Island
  • Mike Halpin                                Democrat                     Rock Island  (incumbent)

37th  State Senate District

This district covers an area of Henry County representing the communities of Geneseo and Atkinson.

  • Win Stoller                                Republican                    East Peoria  (incumbent)
  • Brett Nicklaus                           Republican                   Dixon   
  • There is no Democrat candidate

47th State Senate District 

This district covers Henry County communities of Annawan, Kewanee, Galva, Bishop Hill, Cambridge, Andover, Cleveland, Andover and Woodhull.  It takes in the Knox County communities west of Galesburg and Knoxville. 

  • Neil Anderson                                 Republican                Andalusia  (incumbent)
  • There is no Democrat candidate

71st Legislative District 

This district runs south out of the Quad Cities, taking in the Henry County communities of Colona, Orion, Lynn Center, and Alpha.  It takes in Galesburg, and some area to the east, and south of Knoxville.  

  • Daniel "Dan" Swanson                Republican                Alpha  (incumbent)
  • Matthew Rauschert                     Republican                Avon
  • Christopher DeMink                    Democrat                  Sherrard

 73rd Legislative District

This district covers the Henry County communities of Geneseo, Atkinson and Hooppole.

  • Ryan Spain                                 Republican                 Peoria  (incumbent)
  • There is no Democrat candidate

93rd Legislative District

This district parallels I 74 running south out of Henry County most of the County, with exception of Geneseo, Atkinson, and Hooppole and taking in eastern Knox County. 

  • Mark Luft                                Republican                    Pekin  (incumbent)
  • Travis Weaver                        Republican                    Edwards
  • There is no Democrat candidate

94th Legislative District

Covers Knox County communities south of Galesburg including Abingdon, St. Augustine, Delong and Hermon. 

  • Norrine Hammond            Republican                    Macomb    (incumbent)
  • There is no Democrat candidate

Specific map boundaries can be viewed at https://www.ilsenateredistricting.com/

A Democrat donkey and Republican elephant squaring off atop an American flag.