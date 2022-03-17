Republicans - Democrats face off in new districts for June 28 primary

The State Board of Elections closed filings Monday March 14 for candidates to be on the June 28 ballot. The newly drawn Legislative and Congressional maps attracted candidates from some unlikely corners of the state into the same races.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Jesse Sullivan & Kathleen Murphy Republican

Max Solomon & Latasha Fields Republican

Keisha Smith Republican

Emily Johnson & Brett Mahlen Republican

Paul Schimpf & Carolyn Schofield Republican

Darren Bailey & Stephanie Trussell Republican

Richard Irvin & Avery Bourne Republican

Gary Rabine & Aaron Del Mar Republican

Beverly Miles & Karla Shaw Democrat

JB Pritzker & Juliana Stratton Democrat (incumbent)

Attorney General

Thomas DeVore Republican Sorento

Steve Kim Republican Deerfield

Kwame Roul Democrat Chicago (incumbent)

David Shestokas Democrat Orland Park

Secretary of State

Michelle Turney Republican Chicago

John C. Milhiser Republican Springfield

Dan Brady Republican Bloomington

Sidney Moore Democrat Homewood

Alexi Giannoulias Democrat Chicago

Anna M Valencia Democrat Chicago

David H. Moore Democrat Chicago

Comptroller

Michael Kinney Republican Carol Stream

Shannon Teresi Republican Crystal Lake

Susana Mendoza Democrat Chicago (incumbent)

Treasurer

Patrice McDermand Republican Lake Bluff

Tom Demmer Republican Dixon

Michael Frerichs Democrat Champaign (incumbent)

United States Senate

Matthew Dubeil Republican Naperville IL

Kathy Salvi Republican Mundelein IL

Anthony Williams Republican Dolton IL

Jimmy Lee Tillman II Republican Chicago

Robert "Bobby" Piton Republican Geneva

Maryann Mahlen Republican Orland Park

Casey Chlebeck Republican Lake Forest

Peggy Hubbard Republican Belleville

Tammy Duckworth Democrat Hoffman Estates (Incumbent)

16th Congressional District

This District takes in areas of Henry County excluding the communities of Kewanee, Galva, Coal Valley, Woodhull, Alpha and parts of Colona.

Darin LaHood Republican Peoria (incumbent)

Walt Peters Republican Rockford

JoAnn Guillemette Republican Rockford

Michael Rebresh Republican Minooka

There is no Democrat candidate

17th Congressional District

This District includes the Henry County communities of Kewanee, Galva, Bishop Hill, Coal Valley, Woodhull, Alpha and portions of Colona. The community of Cleveland has voters in both the 16th and 17th District. It encompasses all of Knox County. It is an open seat, as Congresswoman Cheri Bustos will not be running.

Esther Joy King Republican East Moline

William "Charlie" Helmick Jr. Republican East Moline

Litesa Wallace Democrat Rockford

Angie Normoyle Democrat Moline

Eric Sorenson Democrat Moline

Linda McNeely Democrat Rockford

Marsha Williams Democrat Channahon

Jacqueline McGowan Democrat Palos Hills

Jonathan Klarer Logeman Democrat Rockford

9th Judicial Circuit - Shiplett vacancy

Karl Johnson Republican Altona

Ken Hogan Republican East Galesburg

David Hansen Democrat Galesburg

Jim Harrell Democrat Rio

14th Judicial Circuit - O'Connor vacancy

Lance Camp Republican Atkinson

Colby Hathaway Republican Kewanee

There is no Democrat candidate

36th State Senate District

This district runs south out of the Quad Cities, taking in the Henry County communities of Cleveland, Colona, Orion, Lynn Center, and Alpha. It takes in Galesburg, and some area to the east, and south of Knoxville.

Glen Evans Sr. Republican Rock Island

Mike Thomas Republican Rock Island

Mike Halpin Democrat Rock Island (incumbent)

37th State Senate District

This district covers an area of Henry County representing the communities of Geneseo and Atkinson.

Win Stoller Republican East Peoria (incumbent)

Brett Nicklaus Republican Dixon

There is no Democrat candidate

47th State Senate District

This district covers Henry County communities of Annawan, Kewanee, Galva, Bishop Hill, Cambridge, Andover, Cleveland, Andover and Woodhull. It takes in the Knox County communities west of Galesburg and Knoxville.

Neil Anderson Republican Andalusia (incumbent)

There is no Democrat candidate

71st Legislative District

This district runs south out of the Quad Cities, taking in the Henry County communities of Colona, Orion, Lynn Center, and Alpha. It takes in Galesburg, and some area to the east, and south of Knoxville.

Daniel "Dan" Swanson Republican Alpha (incumbent)

Matthew Rauschert Republican Avon

Christopher DeMink Democrat Sherrard

73rd Legislative District

This district covers the Henry County communities of Geneseo, Atkinson and Hooppole.

Ryan Spain Republican Peoria (incumbent)

There is no Democrat candidate

93rd Legislative District

This district parallels I 74 running south out of Henry County most of the County, with exception of Geneseo, Atkinson, and Hooppole and taking in eastern Knox County.

Mark Luft Republican Pekin (incumbent)

Travis Weaver Republican Edwards

There is no Democrat candidate

94th Legislative District

Covers Knox County communities south of Galesburg including Abingdon, St. Augustine, Delong and Hermon.

Norrine Hammond Republican Macomb (incumbent)

There is no Democrat candidate

Specific map boundaries can be viewed at https://www.ilsenateredistricting.com/