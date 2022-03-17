Three Chargers medal at State

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School wrestlers collected three medals at the IESA state tournament on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, at the Convocation Center, Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

Maximus Purdy finished third at 119 lbs., Ellis Thorndyke fifth at 65 lbs., and Gabriel Schnerre fifth at 85 lbs.

In the first round, Purdy pinned Drayden Smith of Mt. Zion in 1:33. During quarterfinals, Purdy pinned Jacob Kane, Lindenhurst Millburn, in 1:47.

Brock Finch of Coal City defeated Purdy with an 11-2 major decision in semifinals.

Dropping into wrestleback semifinals, with the winner going into the third-place match and the loser wrestling for fifth, Purdy decisioned Adan Oquendo of Rock Falls 8-3.

Going for third, Purdy pinned Malachi Janssen of East Peoria Central in 3:57.

At 65 lbs., Tommy Katz of Prospect Heights MacArthur decisioned Thorndyke 6-0 in the first round.

Thorndyke won his next three matches in wrestlebacks. He pinned Jeremiah Houck-Gehrt of Heyworth in 3:21, then decisioned Landon Bomba of Coal City 7-6. Thorndyke rolled Gabe Ball of Tremont in 3:20.

In wrestleback semis, Thorndyke and Katz hooked up again. Katz decisioned Thorndyke 6-1.

Wrestling for fifth, Thorndyke decisioned Lucas Brown of Sandwich 5-0.

Schnerre pinned Owen Miller of Darien Eisenhower at 1:36 in the 85-lb. first round.

During quarterfinals, Cooper Morris of Coal City defeated Schnerre with a 15-0 technical fall.

Schnerre dropped him into the second round of wrestlebacks. He decisioned Jacob Ross of Sandwich 6-2. The Charger won the next match 4-0 over Koby Clark of Marseilles.

In wrestleback semifinals, Patrick Collins of La Grange Gurrie edged Schnerre 2-0 in overtime.

With fifth place on the line, Schnerre pinned Tanner Hansen of Johnsburg in 3:51.

Tyler Olson represented Orion at 80 lbs. In the first round, Charlie Tustin of Manhattan pinned Olson in 38 seconds.

Olson won two rounds in wrestlebacks, pinning Madelyn Murphy of Roxana in 2:28. He rolled Breiydyn Hoffman of Ingleside Big Hollow in 2:58.

In the next round, Zeke Young of Monticello won a 9-0 major decision over Olson to eliminate him one round short of qualifying for a medal.

Orion’s Carson Peck wrestled at 112 lbs. In the first round, Sage Lelm of Tremont won by 12-0 major decision over Peck.

Brian Hart of Island Lake Matthews then decisioned Peck 9-3 to eliminate him.