Three Orion Chargers named MVP

Mindy Carls

Jennie Abbott, Courtney Farwell and Sofia Fernandez shared Most Valuable Player honors at the Orion girls basketball banquet on Thursday, March 3, in the Orion High School commons.

Coach Tony Stiles said the trio combined for 17 points per game, 16 rebounds, 60 percent free-throw shooting and 30 percent field-goal shooting.

Other varsity awards went to Kayleigh Kovac, Most Improved; Fernandez, Sportsmanship; Mary Mohr, Best Defense, and Thea Brown, Legacy.

Stiles noted the girls helped raise $4,190 at a home game for Boys Town in memory of their longtime statistician Randy Engstrom, who died during the season. On the road, the Chargers helped other teams raise $2,300 for their causes.

Players with straight A’s in the classroom during the season were Abbott, Fernandez, Kovac, Farwell, Claire Weber, Kunert, Kallie DeBaillie, Lilly Pysson and Madison Reid.

Orion finished 1-11 in the Three Rivers West conference.

First-year sophomore coach Becky Leuck presented plaques to Lainey Kunert, Most Valuable Player; Katie Angelos, Best Defense; Reid, Most Improved Player, and Weber, Sportsmanship.

The team had nine freshmen and only two sophomores, Leuck said. They had to overcome adversity. When the season began, they practiced a full month before they played a game. After Christmas, they had to deal with COVID-19 and when that passed, the stomach bug.

Their skills improved during the season, and they won four of their last five game. They finished 2-7 in the conference.

Varsity letter winners were Thea Brown, Farwell, Abbott, Adah Swanson, Madeline Nightingale, Fernandez, Mary Mohr, Ella Sundberg, Kovac, Katie Christensen and Kamryn Filler.

Receiving junior varsity letters were Avah Jones, Claire Weber, Lainey Kunert, Amiliani Bradley, Kallie DeBaillie, Katie Angelos, Svea Carlson, Lilly Pysson and Madison Reid.