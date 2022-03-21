Briney returns to coach Orion girls track

Mindy Carls

Orion’s retired cross country coach Scott Briney, who has also served as a volunteer track coach, will lead the Charger girls in the 2022 season — which everyone is hoping will be the first normal season since 2019.

Although the full conference did not have a meet in 2021, the Three Rivers West schools held their own meet.

Among the girls in the Three Rivers West, Olivia Thomsen won the 800-meter run and Kileigh Burge won the pole vault. At the sectional meet, Orion’s 3200 relay qualified for state with Maryn Bollinger, Lily Moen, Melaina Meisenburg and Thomsen on the track. Thomsen qualified for state in the 800 and 1600 runs.

Briney’s returning letter winners are senior Mackinzie Washburn, high jump and springs; senior Maggie Nedved, distance; junior Karly Wampler, long jump and sprints; sophomore Thomsen, 800 and 1600; sophomore Delaney Taets, long jump and hurdles, and sophomore Emily Hickerson, high jump and sprints.

New to the team are junior Mary Mohr, pole vault and 200; junior Annika Duhs, distance; sophomore Abby Bindewald, throws, and freshman Svea Carlson, shot put and hurdles.

“We’re a little low on numbers, but the kids are working hard and should be competitive,” Briney said. “We have a solid core, with Olivia Thomsen and Mackinzie Washburn having solid chances at qualifying for state.”

As far as the Three Rivers Conference goes, Sherrard should once again be the favorite based on how the Tigers did at the St. Ambrose High School Classic, Briney said.

“I am filling in as girls track coach this season after being away from coaching for many years,” Briney said. “I just started coaching the team a week ago, so I am still learning about the kids.

“Many of the girls out this year have limited experience in track and field because of the pandemic the past two years. Still, it’s a great group to work with.”